Feisty VW Beetle Drags Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette, Easily Humiliates Both

Remember that old saying – ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade?’ Well, some people quirkily chose to substitute VW Beetles for the word lemons and dragstrip heroes for lemonade, it seems!
So, where do we begin the iconic VW Beetle story? Do we start at the gloomy official Type 1 beginning when the people’s car (Volkswagen) formula was envisioned by someone who started the second World War? Or do we jump in the middle, where people all over the world have fallen for its simplicity and made the automaker produce it in record numbers?
For sure, we do not want to start at the end of the road, where VW simply discontinued the legend. So, let us kick off the Beetle proceeds somewhere in the land of freedom, where anything is possible. Thus, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared yet another instance of the “always expect the unexpected” variety, all with a little bit of crimson 2012 Volkswagen Beetle flavor.
The short feature embedded below (and uploaded on August 26th, 2022) is an excerpt from a feisty night of quarter-mile action occurring at SGMP (South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, GA) and everything is put into the proper ‘drop-your-jaw’ perspective when the first skirmish involves the titular Beetle and a fifth-generation S-197 II Ford Mustang.
There are no ETs or trap speeds (just the winner’s light), but it was adamantly clear the iconic pony/muscle car took a swift beating from that “economy car!” Well, since this was the modern Beetle, perhaps something was amiss – such as the AWD and APR Stage 3 tuning kit, among others, according to the description. Anyway, this was not the biggest surprise of the night.
Instead, at the 0:23 mark, a C7 Chevy Corvette lined up for the challenge and got thoroughly shamed via an 11.61s versus 14.96s pass made by the little VW! Perhaps the driver was so surprised and that is why he missed a gear… or two!
