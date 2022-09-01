Hummer EV Gets Tracks Instead of Wheels, Good Luck Finding a Socket in the Great Outdoors

Are you hyped about the automotive industry’s electric revolution? Well, you should at least get used to the idea, as vehicles powered by dead dinosaurs are steadily going down the drain.
Most companies have at least one battery-electric car in their portfolio, and the desire to constantly expand the lineup with more all-quiet models, as these can now be found in all mainstream segments, and a few niches.
Brawny trucks with zero emissions are included too, and this leads us to the GMC Hummer EV. But why stop at this particular vehicle? For the simple fact that it has become the subject of a very bold rendering, which imagines it in a never-before-seen attire.
As a matter of fact, the digital illustration, shared on Instagram by innov8designlab, dates back to early July, and it was made to celebrate Independence Day. Thus, the pickup from the GM-owned brand features a pair of flags at the back and has had its body decorated with the typical stars.
Nonetheless, as you can see for yourselves, those are not the only mods, as the things that stand out immediately are the tracks that have replaced the traditional wheels. This hypothetical take on the GMC Hummer EV imagines it with new suspension too, and a much higher ground clearance than stock. Also, the LED lights mounted on the roof turn night into day at the push of a button.
Although rather extreme, this proposal is interesting and would work better on something that features a traditional engine under the hood to make occupants forget about the range anxiety. Either that, or it could get a diesel generator in the bed, together with a few canisters, you know, for some quick on-the-go charging of the battery pack, which would defeat the purpose of having an EV, but it would allow it to cover more ground.
