Latest Virtual Dodge Viper Revival Features an EV Powertrain, Some Long for V10

Unlike the Chevy Corvette, essentially dubbed “America’s sports car,” the other cool and iconic representative of the segment from the United States has had a rough time going.
The Dodge Viper was intermittently manufactured between 1992 and 2017 across five generations, with brief hiatus for 2007 and 2010 to 2012 model years. Alas, its bonkers ideas of a low-slung mega-hood sports car with a V10 tucked underneath it and little to no comfort creatures (at least initially) captured the imagination of enough people to form a cult status.
As such, even more than five years since the end of production (August 31st, 2017), a lot of folks still cherish its memory. Among them is the Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his EV dream ride periplus alongside HotCars. So, after recently imagining for the news outlet the electrified C8 Chevy Corvette E-Ray with no camouflage, he jumps at the chance of dreaming yet another revival for the mighty Dodge Viper
That reinvention was only logical, especially considering that along with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, they have CGI-cooked up all sorts of modernized icons, from the forgotten Pontiac Tojan 1980s supercar to the AC Shelby Cobra V8 and from Challenger-related Plymouth Road Runners to unofficial Mitsubishi Evolution XIs. Now, though, it is also time to be entirely sustainable.
Intending to be up to date, this digital rise from the automotive grave paints the picture of a battery-powered sixth-generation Dodge Viper. Alas, it naturally elicits some mighty mixed, even negative reactions, with some fans only having the V10 engine in their hearts and others while accepting the idea of an EV powertrain, thinking the aerodynamic package is nearly not bonkers enough for the nameplate!
As such, even more than five years since the end of production (August 31st, 2017), a lot of folks still cherish its memory. Among them is the Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his EV dream ride periplus alongside HotCars. So, after recently imagining for the news outlet the electrified C8 Chevy Corvette E-Ray with no camouflage, he jumps at the chance of dreaming yet another revival for the mighty Dodge Viper
That reinvention was only logical, especially considering that along with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, they have CGI-cooked up all sorts of modernized icons, from the forgotten Pontiac Tojan 1980s supercar to the AC Shelby Cobra V8 and from Challenger-related Plymouth Road Runners to unofficial Mitsubishi Evolution XIs. Now, though, it is also time to be entirely sustainable.
Intending to be up to date, this digital rise from the automotive grave paints the picture of a battery-powered sixth-generation Dodge Viper. Alas, it naturally elicits some mighty mixed, even negative reactions, with some fans only having the V10 engine in their hearts and others while accepting the idea of an EV powertrain, thinking the aerodynamic package is nearly not bonkers enough for the nameplate!