1,366-HP Koenigsegg CC850 Looks Peachy While Enjoying a Virtual Day Out in Town

Christian von Koenigsegg, the founder and CEO of the family-run (his wife Halldora is COO) Koenigsegg Automotive AB Swedish manufacturer of high-performance sports cars, probably feels like the entire world is at his feet.
In 2022, the great Swede from Ängelholm, Skåne County, will turn 50 years old, and he has already seen the ultimate dream of creating a world-class-beating hypercar come true, more than once. Now all he can do is live, imagine, repeat, and further refine.
I am saying all that because I would love to be in his shoes, especially with a trifecta of incredible automobiles coming out to roam and dominate the streets and tracks soon. Think of this: the ‘family-oriented’ Regera, the bonkers Jesko Absolut, and now the highly collectible CC850.
The latter has an incredible story – the anniversary model that signals two decades since the arrival of the company’s first creation, the CC8S, was revealed to an astonished world at Pebble Beach, California, during this year’s Monterey Car Week. And, of course, the entire production of just 50 examples was sold faster than you can say the brand’s name (with or without an accent).
Now, of course, Koenigsegg did the only thing possible – and increased the original production run with an additional 20 examples: the original 50 that paid homage to his age and the new ones to coincide with the anniversary count. And, of course, the 1,366-horsepower hypercar (when treated to E85, just 1,169 ponies with gasoline) has sparked the imagination of people around the world over.
Including the Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita, who has prepared on Behance yet another digital hypercar, in the form of a peach-colored Koenigsegg CC850. And, just to keep it company, there’s also a scenic big-wire cross-bracing bridge in the background, probably to signal the hypercar was digitally ready to head into town and surprise everyone with its creamy looks.
