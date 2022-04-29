Start Your Summer the Classically Fresh Way, With an LS-Swapped 1983 GMC Sierra

Not going to lie, this year’s winter and spring seasons brought us little automotive reasons to rejoice. In between the chip crisis, the seemingly never-ending virus woes, and a raging war, there was not too much good news. But, perhaps, we can splash some cash and call upon some good luck.
The summer is almost upon us, so we better start planning for the upcoming road trip season if the warm temperatures of spring have not already awakened the adventurer within. If your best companion is a cool truck, then perhaps we have the neat little, short-bed pickup listing that will make your day.
So, there is an entire hodge-podge of nameplates on this C1500: GMC, Chevy's Cheyenne Super 10, Sierra Classic, etc. But there is just one that matters: a 5.3-liter Vortec LS. And this 1983 example of Chevy GMC’s famous C/K series is a third-generation “Rounded Line” that resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with a serene “restored and upgraded” attitude.
The two-tone brown-and-silver metallic paint is sure going to help the next owner stand out in a classic pickup truck crowd, and its custom traits will be easy to recognize for connoisseurs due to the “matte-black center of the added cowl-induction hood and body-color-painted mirror caps.” There, a 5.3 LS Vortec graphic alongside the new aftermarket five-spoke black wheels will give enough hints this GMC truck means business and it is not there just to put on a show.
Inside, the classic atmosphere of the brown vinyl upholstery and woodgrain-trimmed dashboard contrasts nicely with the subtle, modern upgrades – chief among them being the Dakota Digital gauges, along with the upgraded audio system. Under the hood, a 350ci Vortec LS V8 engine stacks nicely next to the rebuilt 4160 automatic transmission, Texas Speed camshaft, new headers, and dual exhaust with electric cutouts.
Last, but never least, comes the dealership’s asking price. Well, at $34,900 one cannot say this vintage GMC truck is cheap – but if everything in the description pans out, then you are all set and good to go from the moment papers are signed and money exchanged…
