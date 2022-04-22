Slammed OBS Chevy C10 Seems to Be on Red, Gold, Carbon Widebody CGI Steroids

Certain people are veritable “creatures of habits,” and that is valid across a multitude of domains. Including, without a doubt, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
Some pixel masters function like clockwork and deliver virtual projects daily. Other CGI experts have a knack for outrageous mashups and do not mind their digital skills need improvement. And a few even showcase their passions whenever the occasion arises.
Among the latter, there are those who have a knack for certain segments or love a certain type of car culture. But as far as Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, is concerned, it really is not that hard to know his signature favorites.
Whenever he is not involved with a cool rendering-to-reality project, his social media reel gets immediately taken by storm via brash Fox Body Mustangs or sleek Chevy Novas, it seems. Alas, he is also developing a CGI side dish of pickup truck passion as of late, with an emphasis on Chevrolet’s legendary C/K model series.
The latest digital creation that aims to haunt our vintage fantasies comes in the form of a fourth-generation, (1988-2000 model years) standard cab Chevy C10. Informally and lovingly known as the OBS series (Old Body Style, in reference to its boxy, rugged looks – as opposed to the sleeker GMT800 Silverado successor), this truck aims to be a representative of the vintage age that will digitally stand out in any crowd.
And it virtually has everything it needs, starting with an audacious crimson paintjob, a thoroughly slammed attitude, baller gold details for the grille and deep-dish aftermarket wheels, and even some carbon fiber wraps to tidily wrap everything up. Naturally, this widebody pickup truck aims for a restomod life via contemporary details, such as the full LED head- and taillights or the cross-drilled brake rotors.
But classic truck aficionados might not be disappointed either, as we noticed a hint of tan-leather goodies tucked inside the cabin. Alas, there is just one mystery to round up the virtual package: what could be hiding under the burgundy-red hood?
Among the latter, there are those who have a knack for certain segments or love a certain type of car culture. But as far as Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, is concerned, it really is not that hard to know his signature favorites.
Whenever he is not involved with a cool rendering-to-reality project, his social media reel gets immediately taken by storm via brash Fox Body Mustangs or sleek Chevy Novas, it seems. Alas, he is also developing a CGI side dish of pickup truck passion as of late, with an emphasis on Chevrolet’s legendary C/K model series.
The latest digital creation that aims to haunt our vintage fantasies comes in the form of a fourth-generation, (1988-2000 model years) standard cab Chevy C10. Informally and lovingly known as the OBS series (Old Body Style, in reference to its boxy, rugged looks – as opposed to the sleeker GMT800 Silverado successor), this truck aims to be a representative of the vintage age that will digitally stand out in any crowd.
And it virtually has everything it needs, starting with an audacious crimson paintjob, a thoroughly slammed attitude, baller gold details for the grille and deep-dish aftermarket wheels, and even some carbon fiber wraps to tidily wrap everything up. Naturally, this widebody pickup truck aims for a restomod life via contemporary details, such as the full LED head- and taillights or the cross-drilled brake rotors.
But classic truck aficionados might not be disappointed either, as we noticed a hint of tan-leather goodies tucked inside the cabin. Alas, there is just one mystery to round up the virtual package: what could be hiding under the burgundy-red hood?