Almost-Classic '97 Ford F-250 Heavy-Duty 4WD Truck Offered With Dirt-Cheap Tag

Not long now, the early model-year examples of the benchmark tenth generation of Ford’s F-Series will gain the classic vehicle cult status. Still, only those who are worthy will also get a chance at 4x4 glory.
Not every person is the same and sometimes that also applies to vehicles produced in tens of thousands of units for each model year. Case in point, this lightly upgraded and soon-turning-classic 1997 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Heavy-Duty 4WD pickup truck that resides cheaply and proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
It sits there all smartly dressed up in white-and-blue over gray and featuring a host of trucker’s delight enhancement features, complete with an odometer mark that shows this 25-year-old was built (tough) to work, party, and have road trip adventures. Now, the mileage meter shows a round figure of 150,215 miles, which translates to 241,748 km for anyone not speaking imperial (units).
According to the description, we are dealing with a “well-maintained working-class truck (with) refreshed exterior paint” to hide some of the inherent touches of passing time. However, the same cannot be said about the underbelly or the interior, which have a good amount of wear and tear. Luckily, the next owner will not have to worry about damaging the bank account too much when it is time for some TLC because the F-250 does not come with an asking price of the “arm and leg” variety.
Instead, the dealership wants exactly $19,500 for this Blue (and white) Oval, which is one of the lowest quotations across the outlet’s listings. Just for the sake of comparison, they also have a silver-and-blue 1989 Chevrolet K-2500 (also an Extended Cab model). And that one packs a 5.7-liter V8 instead of Ford’s larger 7.5-liter mill and wants to go out and find a new home for a substantially higher $29,900!
