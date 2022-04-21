Abandoned Forest Junkyard Is Packed With Classic Muscle Cars and Trucks

To most people, the junkyard is that place where old cars go when they die. To others, however, junkyards are more than just piles of scrap metal and rubber. They're a trip down the automotive memory lane and the place to be if you want to see classic cars that are hard to spot on public roads.
Sure, most junkyards are packed with not-so-attractive cars from the 1980s and 1990s and classic vehicles that were built in huge numbers and very few people miss them. But some of them are home to an impressive number of muscle cars and not-so-common vehicles. This junkyard from south-eastern Tennessee is one of those places.
Documented by YouTube's "FlatBroke Garage," this forest junkyard includes a little bit of everything and covers every decade from the 1930s to the 1980s. But the walkaround uncovers quite a few muscle cars from the golden era and a big collection of pickup trucks. Okay, haulers are actually pretty common, but hey, I like trucks.
Are you a Mopar guy? Well, this place is home to a handful of Plymouth Belvederes from the 1960s, a few Dodge Darts (including Swingers), and a couple of Fury models. No worries if you're a GM guy though, you'll see a pair of Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams, including one in a very cool color combo with a blue body and gold wheels.
There's also a Chevelle and at least one 1970 Oldsmobile 442. But by far the coolest GM In this junkyard is a late 1960s Olds Cutlass race car. It's in pretty bad shape, but you can still see traces of its livery, as well as a roll cage and a modified dashboard inside the cabin.
Of course, the junkyard also includes Impalas, because Chevy made so many of them that they're everywhere. But one might just be a two-door SS from the early 1960s, a car that's rare and valuable nowadays.
Moving over to Fords, I spotted at least three first-generation Mustangs and a pair of Torinos, including a very appealing 1969 fastback.
As far as truck goes, the forest is loaded with Ford F-Series and Chevrolet C/K haulers from the 1960s and 1970s, but there's also a first-generation Jeep Gladiator. Oh, and a Ford Ranchero with a sunroof. That's something you don't see every day, but it's most likely an aftermarket modification.
Are any of these vehicles salvageable? Sadly, most of them are too rusty to become road-worthy without massive investment, but some cars might be worth restoring. But it's safe to say that these cars will rot away or will be dismantled for parts. The place seems abandoned anyway. And even if it's not, there's no one to take care of them in the long run. But it's definitely worth exploring. Assuming that you can figure out its exact location, that is.
Documented by YouTube's "FlatBroke Garage," this forest junkyard includes a little bit of everything and covers every decade from the 1930s to the 1980s. But the walkaround uncovers quite a few muscle cars from the golden era and a big collection of pickup trucks. Okay, haulers are actually pretty common, but hey, I like trucks.
Are you a Mopar guy? Well, this place is home to a handful of Plymouth Belvederes from the 1960s, a few Dodge Darts (including Swingers), and a couple of Fury models. No worries if you're a GM guy though, you'll see a pair of Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams, including one in a very cool color combo with a blue body and gold wheels.
There's also a Chevelle and at least one 1970 Oldsmobile 442. But by far the coolest GM In this junkyard is a late 1960s Olds Cutlass race car. It's in pretty bad shape, but you can still see traces of its livery, as well as a roll cage and a modified dashboard inside the cabin.
Of course, the junkyard also includes Impalas, because Chevy made so many of them that they're everywhere. But one might just be a two-door SS from the early 1960s, a car that's rare and valuable nowadays.
Moving over to Fords, I spotted at least three first-generation Mustangs and a pair of Torinos, including a very appealing 1969 fastback.
As far as truck goes, the forest is loaded with Ford F-Series and Chevrolet C/K haulers from the 1960s and 1970s, but there's also a first-generation Jeep Gladiator. Oh, and a Ford Ranchero with a sunroof. That's something you don't see every day, but it's most likely an aftermarket modification.
Are any of these vehicles salvageable? Sadly, most of them are too rusty to become road-worthy without massive investment, but some cars might be worth restoring. But it's safe to say that these cars will rot away or will be dismantled for parts. The place seems abandoned anyway. And even if it's not, there's no one to take care of them in the long run. But it's definitely worth exploring. Assuming that you can figure out its exact location, that is.