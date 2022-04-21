Abandoned Forest Junkyard Is Packed With Classic Muscle Cars and Trucks

More on this:

1 Massive Kansas Junkyard Hides Muscle Cars and Rare Classics

2 Too Cool to Ignore: Junkyard 1970 Chevrolet Impala Deserves a Better Fate

3 Oregon Junkyard Packed With Muscle Cars and Rare Classics Is Mopar Heaven

4 Abandoned Property Packed With Rusty Classic Cars Has a Sad Story to Tell

5 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Sitting in the Middle of Nowhere Is a Sad Sight, Gets Saved