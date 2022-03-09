1987 Chevy K10 Is Red Clean 350CI V8 Piece of Lifted “Squarebody” Awesomeness

General Motors kicked off the third generation of its iconic C/K series of trucks for the Chevrolet and GMC brands in 1973. It lived a long and fruitful life of 18 model years, until 1991, officially known as the “Rounded Line.”
Alas, Chevy and GMC pickup truck aficionados instead chose to call them “Squarebodies.” The moniker naturally comes from the box-shaped design, and the iteration has received a lot of love over the decades. And will continue to, given the existence of such enticing units.
This Chevy Silverado K10 with the Scottsdale package resides proud and fully restored with a 350ci V8 in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. Although it is now classified as a “classic car” due to its 35 years of age, the truck does not care about being called old. All thanks to being “resurrected, lifted, restored, refreshed, and substantially upgraded.”
A veritable piece of Americana truck lifestyle, the Silverado K10 (C was used for 2WD, the K stands for 4WD) just came out of the rebuild process and sports a mere 54 miles (87 km) on the odometer since its reinvention. The crimson shade has a few contrasting details, such as the black bed liner, or the massive quantity of chrome!
Also, this is no factory truck either. That was easy to grasp, given the Warn winch mounted in the front, the lifted stance, the cool aftermarket wheels shod in 35-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss off-road tires, or the tubular roll cage protruding in the back. As for the interior, it provides a classic black atmosphere, complete with tasteful upgrades that add just a touch of old-school luxury.
Naturally, one last highlight resides under the hood. And another one under the body. That would be the stock-condition 350ci V8 engine (with column-shift automatic) and the Fox Shox lifted suspension elements, of course. Now, last but not least, comes the asking price. It is a bit high, just like the K10 truck itself, standing tall at exactly $69,900.
