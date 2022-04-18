1971 Chevy C10 Features “a Very Simple Change:” Rear-Mounted CGI Ferrari Power

After the 2022 model year Silverado update, Chevrolet seems to only have OEM eyes on its upcoming 2024 Silverado EV design and powertrain upgrades. However, some GM fans might dream of a different kind of engine swap...
For many, the future has just one direction, and the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV might look (up close and personal) as the next evolutionary step forward for the brand’s trucks. Alas, the bonkers virtual automotive artist realm’ can always have different plans. Take this example as a veritable Easter Egg, since it was imagined around the renowned Christian celebration and dare to dream big... or at least quirky.
London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, recently started becoming artsier than ever – in between serious work projects. He imagined an entire series of nature-themed outlandish car projects (Cobra, tube-caged or protruding twin-turbo Ferraris, a tulip-loving McLaren Speedtail P959) or even played with slammed widebody Americana and tandem-drifting, flame-spitting Prancing Horses.
Well, a keen observer would easily notice that he likes to mix and blend about everything but now and then just keeps coming back to Enzo Ferrari-related stuff. So, one could easily say that Prancing Horses are a little personal obsession, although we also know of at least one other brand (Bavaria’s BMW) that he is pretty fond of, as well.
He also does not mind dabbling with JDM or Americana stuff, when it suits his digital interests. Like on this occasion, when the author cooked up a second-generation CGI 1971 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck. It sports a menacingly-gray bagged attitude and all the usual restomod suspects (like the fun deep-dish set of aftermarket wheels). But, above all, it has “a very simple change. Nothing much, just Ferrari-powered. Thanks, Enzo.”
Well, we also say: thank you, Al Yasid, for this crazy rear-mounted engine swap idea!
