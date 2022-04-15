autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

2024 Chevy Tahoe SS Gains Virtual Oomph, Sports the Caddy Escalade-V Powertrain

Home > News > Renderings
15 Apr 2022, 09:35 UTC ·
Every General Motors SUV aficionado knows about the kinship relation between the family-oriented Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon and the luxurious Cadillac Escalade. And that always gives ideas to some people.
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe SS facelift with Escalade-V supercharged V8 rendering by c_zr1 9 photos
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe SS facelift with Escalade-V supercharged V8 rendering by c_zr12024 Chevrolet Tahoe SS facelift with Escalade-V supercharged V8 rendering by c_zr12023 Cadillac Escalade-V2023 Cadillac Escalade-V2023 Cadillac Escalade-V2023 Cadillac Escalade-V2023 Cadillac Escalade-V2023 Cadillac Escalade-V
Here is an interesting fact. Back in December 2019 when General Motors started revealing the fifth-generation full-sized SUVs, Chevrolet got the spotlight’s first dibs on the red carpet. Then, over the next two months, its Tahoe hero was followed by the GMC Yukon and Caddy Escalade platform siblings.

However, Cadillac will soon make amends and be the first to come up with a flagship high-performance version in the form of the Escalade-V contender. No one knows if Chevy and GMC will ever get access to the same goodies - which are rumored to include Caddy’s CT5-V Blackwing LT4 6.2L supercharged V8 engine and ten-speed auto box (the six-speed manual is probably out of the question).

Alas, Chevy fans still hope the Tahoe will also get a chance at sportier bragging rights based on recently spied prototypes that had full camouflage coverage and distinctive new wheels. Well, it is a slim anchor, but the virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media still decided to give us some CGI food for thought.

The story that kicked off from an unsuspecting set of new wheels is quite extensive, though. It involves the pixel master’s desire to unleash his imagination with a 2024 Tahoe SS (Super Sport trim) and the Escalade-V powertrain goodies. Then, the CGI expert decided on this exact course of action also because the rumor mill thinks 2024MY will be a ripe moment for Chevy to deliver an expected Tahoe refresh.

So, it was the perfect excuse to design an unofficial 2024 Tahoe SS with styling elements from high-performance Chevy models (think Camaro, Corvette Z06). Additionally, there is an updated front fascia to adhere to the new Silverado principles, plus those distinctive wheels that were caught by spy photographers while being tested, and this digital SUV also sports hidden 600-plus-horsepower oomph!


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe SS Chevrolet Tahoe SS Super Sport 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing rendering czr1
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories