2024 Chevy Tahoe SS Gains Virtual Oomph, Sports the Caddy Escalade-V Powertrain

Every General Motors SUV aficionado knows about the kinship relation between the family-oriented Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon and the luxurious Cadillac Escalade. And that always gives ideas to some people.
Here is an interesting fact. Back in December 2019 when General Motors started revealing the fifth-generation full-sized SUVs, Chevrolet got the spotlight’s first dibs on the red carpet. Then, over the next two months, its Tahoe hero was followed by the GMC Yukon and Caddy Escalade platform siblings.
However, Cadillac will soon make amends and be the first to come up with a flagship high-performance version in the form of the Escalade-V contender. No one knows if Chevy and GMC will ever get access to the same goodies - which are rumored to include Caddy’s CT5-V Blackwing LT4 6.2L supercharged V8 engine and ten-speed auto box (the six-speed manual is probably out of the question).
Alas, Chevy fans still hope the Tahoe will also get a chance at sportier bragging rights based on recently spied prototypes that had full camouflage coverage and distinctive new wheels. Well, it is a slim anchor, but the virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media still decided to give us some CGI food for thought.
The story that kicked off from an unsuspecting set of new wheels is quite extensive, though. It involves the pixel master’s desire to unleash his imagination with a 2024 Tahoe SS (Super Sport trim) and the Escalade-V powertrain goodies. Then, the CGI expert decided on this exact course of action also because the rumor mill thinks 2024MY will be a ripe moment for Chevy to deliver an expected Tahoe refresh.
So, it was the perfect excuse to design an unofficial 2024 Tahoe SS with styling elements from high-performance Chevy models (think Camaro, Corvette Z06). Additionally, there is an updated front fascia to adhere to the new Silverado principles, plus those distinctive wheels that were caught by spy photographers while being tested, and this digital SUV also sports hidden 600-plus-horsepower oomph!
However, Cadillac will soon make amends and be the first to come up with a flagship high-performance version in the form of the Escalade-V contender. No one knows if Chevy and GMC will ever get access to the same goodies - which are rumored to include Caddy’s CT5-V Blackwing LT4 6.2L supercharged V8 engine and ten-speed auto box (the six-speed manual is probably out of the question).
Alas, Chevy fans still hope the Tahoe will also get a chance at sportier bragging rights based on recently spied prototypes that had full camouflage coverage and distinctive new wheels. Well, it is a slim anchor, but the virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media still decided to give us some CGI food for thought.
The story that kicked off from an unsuspecting set of new wheels is quite extensive, though. It involves the pixel master’s desire to unleash his imagination with a 2024 Tahoe SS (Super Sport trim) and the Escalade-V powertrain goodies. Then, the CGI expert decided on this exact course of action also because the rumor mill thinks 2024MY will be a ripe moment for Chevy to deliver an expected Tahoe refresh.
So, it was the perfect excuse to design an unofficial 2024 Tahoe SS with styling elements from high-performance Chevy models (think Camaro, Corvette Z06). Additionally, there is an updated front fascia to adhere to the new Silverado principles, plus those distinctive wheels that were caught by spy photographers while being tested, and this digital SUV also sports hidden 600-plus-horsepower oomph!