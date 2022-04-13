Tandem-Drifting, Flame-Spitting Ferrari Enzo and F8 Only Seem Part of Video Game

Some people are so entrenched in their line of work that they even relax doing the same thing. Of course, that is also valid for virtual automotive artists, who love to blend their imaginative creations with both work and slacking duties. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
We have a rather long-running example from a famous pixel master via a pair of tandem-drifting, flame-spitting Ferrari Enzo and F8 Tributo that at first may seem like part of a racing video game. However, their creator, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, assures us that they are not. Instead, these two were done just for fun, in between work projects.
And this is not even the first time we have seen him doing such casual digital projects. Just recently, he started an entire spring-theme series with help from a protruding twin-turbo Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4, sitting in a little garden, an untamed McLaren “Speedtail P959” that might have eaten a few Dutch brownies, and then thought tulip dreams are natural habitats, as well as a tubular-caged Ferrari GTC4Lusso that was just thrown on top of a green hill or a white or crimson slammed Cobra that enjoyed a seaside vacation.
This time around, his focus is on video racing game excerpts that get casually thrown into social media reels to prove the gamer’s audacity or driver skill greatness. Only that his CGI motion shots only seem to adhere to the norm, as proven by the hashtags. As such, those seeking a connection with titles like Forza Horizon 5, Need for Speed, or Gran Turismo 7 will be sorely disappointed.
Instead, let us just take this at face value and marvel at the CGI prowess of the author, who pitted a yellow, flame-spitting Ferrari Enzo against a thorough, widebody enhanced, and equally slammed F8 Tributo for a bit of a casual, just-for-fun race day atmosphere... And we love it!
And this is not even the first time we have seen him doing such casual digital projects. Just recently, he started an entire spring-theme series with help from a protruding twin-turbo Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4, sitting in a little garden, an untamed McLaren “Speedtail P959” that might have eaten a few Dutch brownies, and then thought tulip dreams are natural habitats, as well as a tubular-caged Ferrari GTC4Lusso that was just thrown on top of a green hill or a white or crimson slammed Cobra that enjoyed a seaside vacation.
This time around, his focus is on video racing game excerpts that get casually thrown into social media reels to prove the gamer’s audacity or driver skill greatness. Only that his CGI motion shots only seem to adhere to the norm, as proven by the hashtags. As such, those seeking a connection with titles like Forza Horizon 5, Need for Speed, or Gran Turismo 7 will be sorely disappointed.
Instead, let us just take this at face value and marvel at the CGI prowess of the author, who pitted a yellow, flame-spitting Ferrari Enzo against a thorough, widebody enhanced, and equally slammed F8 Tributo for a bit of a casual, just-for-fun race day atmosphere... And we love it!