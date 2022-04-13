6x6 Ram TRX Warlord Does Grass Drifts, 11-Feet Jump, Almost Loses Spare Wheel

Apocalypse Manufacturing is becoming a regular socialite with its 6x6 conversions, as their outrageous builds are now staring in Hollywood flicks, and bespoke conversions get featured by major YouTube venues.
Never heard of Apocalypse Manufacturing just yet? That means you are not exactly a fan of 6x6 pickup truck conversions because this company is exclusively dealing with Jeep, Ram, and Ford shenanigans. And they are becoming increasingly popular just as their product roster is expanding from Jeep Gladiator 6x6s to Ram 1500 TRX Warlords or Ford Bronco SUV-to-pickup-truck Dark Horse transformations.
So, after last year’s introduction of the 6x6 Ram pickup truck to rule them all, the morphing of a popular SUV into a 6x6 pickup truck, and the casting of one of their cool creations as a Hollywood villain’s vehicular sidekick, what could have kept the social media hype flowing? A bit of muddy grass drifting and a spirited jump performed with a one-of-one 800-plus-horsepower example, naturally!
And this is exactly what happened with this Army Green on gold accents and farm-leather-like interior (all the shenanigans took place at a ranch, after all) Ram 1500 TRX that now has been converted to a bespoke Apocalypse Warlord 6x6 way of life. It was all courtesy of the cool folks behind The Triple F Collection channel on YouTube, who on the delivery day immediately set out to test the prowess of the “world’s toughest 6x6.” Their words, not ours, though.
We have seen Ram TRX jumps before, and now they may not seem like much anymore, but Warlord 6x6s are a whole different, heavier story. So, things might have gone wrong and almost did. Do take a look at the cinematic story in the YT video embedded below, then switch to Apocalypse’s feed for a shorter take on the jump craziness and notice at the end of the landing how the spare wheel almost came off after a rather small 11-feet (3.35-meter) jump!
