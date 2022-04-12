Dodge Challenger “Amphi Hellcat” Is a Boat Car We'd Love to Be Seen Leaking Around

Given how old the third-generation Dodge Challenger has become and how many variants Stellantis and its predecessors have allowed, an SRT Hellcat boat car would not be out of the question, frankly. Still, a Challenger Amphicar would be a tad harder to achieve in the real world.
Seriously, I would not be too surprised if Dodge would one day reveal its latest 2030 model year third-generation Challenger SRT Hellcat has become completely watertight and somehow adapted its granny Chrysler LC/LA architecture to amphibious vehicle queries. Alas, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Amphicar is, of course, both contemporary and completely wishful thinking.
Stemming from the imagination of Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has an incredibly prolific digital fiction series of mashups, this Amphicar with a Dodge front end looks like something fun and feisty at the same time. Well, there have been attempts at delivering sports car speedboats over the years, some of them quite successful – like the unsinkable Hydra Spider – for their little niche.
But a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat amphibious vehicle would surely elevate the beloved Mopar to new, wetter heights, right? Though, on the other hand, we are not so sure of the legendary Amphicar serving as the vintage base for a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 makeover...
Well, at least the Challenger Amphicar Hellcat looks good when half-submerged and CGI-navigating a river. That means the CGI expert’s skills have vastly improved compared to a bunch of other mashup renderings that looked horrible and we only shared them because... well, absurdity also has its place in the virtual automotive world!
Interestingly, this is not just a secluded exception as some other recent digital projects also deserve a moment of our attention. Thus, we have also affixed to the gallery above a cool, four-door 1994-1996 Chevy Impala SS El Camino Ute, a Moparized Dodge Caliber Dart SRT4 that seems ready for a 2023 GR Corolla brawl, or a curious Ford Edge BMW 5 Series station wagon...
