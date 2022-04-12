Leaked 2023 Lambo Huracan Tecnica Gets Track-Ready, Digital Beast Makeover

Soon, there will be yet another new Lamborghini Huracan version to join the original lineup, the facelifted series, as well as the massive roster of special editions. And, of course, virtual automotive artists have already taken notice of the cool Tecnica stuff.
Lamborghini’s 2023 Huracan Tecnica version has already leaked in almost all glory to present us with a pearly green finish and a host of Sian FKP 37 design traits. As always, there is not a lot of official information to sift through, and the latest version was unofficially presented to the world in low-quality pictures.
Still, that was enough for a prolific pixel master to jump the gun and come up with the inevitable track-ready CGI transformation. Interestingly, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, quickly decided to rework the new Huracan Tecnica into something cool. And it was probably an easy quest since the CGI expert – alongside fellow artist Pham Huy (aka huydrawingcars) – was already exploring the digital options for the Aventador successor.
By the way, given the latter also shares a few Sian traits just like the real-world Huracan Tecnica, we also embedded the virtual creation down second below for comparison purposes. Also, make sure to not mistake one for the other in the gallery – the green Lambo is the Huracan Tecnica (both the leaked and track-spec variants), while the yellow/orange and blue options are both different takes on the next Aventador.
Now, as far as the 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is concerned, the latest version comes alive to join a raft of variants that were created for the series during its long-running tenure (which started back in 2014). According to the rumor mill, it will act as the slightly more civilized sibling to Lambo’s Huracan STO, and although the two will certainly look different, they will also gladly share all the tech and powertrain goodies.
