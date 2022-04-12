BMW X7 M50i SuperVan With Six CGI Doors Finally Makes Grille Seem Properly Sized

After a few good years on the luxury SUV market, the 2023 BMW X7 update is just around the corner. And, following countless unofficial renderings, spied prototypes, and even a full leak, we already know everything, right? Well, not exactly.
For example, the flagship full-size luxury SUV produced at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in Greer, South Carolina, has been around at dealerships since March of 2019 but over the past three years, we have only seen it dabble around as a five-door sport utility vehicle. Now, before BMW even comes out officially with a split-headlight facelift, there is another body style running around.
Albeit it is only virtually trolling every BMW enthusiast out there who believes the X7, M3/M4, or iX does not have exaggerated kidney grilles. And that may not have been the intention of the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media in the first place. Instead, he is just picking up a very cool series from where it was left off some months ago.
The pixel master has the habit – from time to time, and with no apparent logic or order – of coming up with a forward control van reinterpretation of popularly quirky luxury models. We have seen the CGI expert perform the six-door SuperVan transformation on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2021 Ford Bronco, and especially the Mercedes-Maybach GLS that became a deformed Pullman, among others.
Well, the latter now has a digital competitor in the form of a six-door, forward control 2022 BMW X7 M50i “minivan” that seems to finally put the humongous grille into the properly sized perspective. And that is all courtesy of the hulking body that was virtually adapted to accept another set of doors. As for what ticks under the smaller hood, it seems there is still enough space for the 4.4-liter turbo V8 engine and its stable of 523 giddy ponies!
Albeit it is only virtually trolling every BMW enthusiast out there who believes the X7, M3/M4, or iX does not have exaggerated kidney grilles. And that may not have been the intention of the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media in the first place. Instead, he is just picking up a very cool series from where it was left off some months ago.
The pixel master has the habit – from time to time, and with no apparent logic or order – of coming up with a forward control van reinterpretation of popularly quirky luxury models. We have seen the CGI expert perform the six-door SuperVan transformation on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2021 Ford Bronco, and especially the Mercedes-Maybach GLS that became a deformed Pullman, among others.
Well, the latter now has a digital competitor in the form of a six-door, forward control 2022 BMW X7 M50i “minivan” that seems to finally put the humongous grille into the properly sized perspective. And that is all courtesy of the hulking body that was virtually adapted to accept another set of doors. As for what ticks under the smaller hood, it seems there is still enough space for the 4.4-liter turbo V8 engine and its stable of 523 giddy ponies!