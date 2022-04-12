2023 Toyota GR Corolla Not Enough for the Family? Then Have a Digital Sienna GR

Alongside Chrysler, for example, Toyota is among the very few brands that still offer minivans for sale in North America. That makes it casually interesting for everyone, including virtual automotive artists.
Perhaps intrigued by the latest Aurora autonomous ride-hailing test fleet, composed of nothing but Toyota Siennas or maybe just eager to join the hype party surrounding the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, introduces us to another wishful thinking project with Hagerty. A “large” one, judging by the dimensions...
Nicknamed “What If? Quick Take,” this is a clear spin-off of Hagerty and Arellano’s long-running, standard “What If?” series but comes as “off-the-cuff expressions of Abimelec’s imagination” and is also accompanied by a shorter story. Well, the read is as funny as always, but we recommend not skipping the comment section of the author’s social media reel either.
There, some people have expressed gratitude for the arrival of the minivan that will help them “show up at soccer practice with a lap time of 1:34:46 seconds,” while others were a little more pragmatical. For example, one made the count that, with four kids and the significant other plus himself as the driver, the 2023 GR Corolla would probably be nowhere near enough for their needs – unlike a hypothetical Sienna GR.
Others just love the virtual design so much that, even without having any children, they would still consider buying one if ever real. Alas, we have a feeling that Toyota will not cater to their feisty minivan fantasies anytime soon, even as people seem positively mesmerized by what Gazoo Racing is doing with regular production cars.
Now, the regular 2022 Sienna is not exactly underpowered when its 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain makes out 245 horsepower, but we can only hope that someone will take notice of this creation and will one day start tinkering it with a 300-plus-horsepower GR Corolla swap of some sorts. That would be a hoot at the drag strip, right?
