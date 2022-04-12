CGI Aftermarket 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Gets Fully-Smooth Fenders, Looks Chubby

While all Jeep fan eyes are naturally affixed to the trail action of the ongoing 56th Moab Easter Safari (April 9-17), that does not mean an entire off-road world revolves around their seven new concepts. Remember, there is still a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor to be hyped about.
So far, so good in the real world for Stellantis, as the Blue Oval rival has not yet moved to crash their Moab party with yet another posse of customized Broncos like they did last year. Perhaps they will settle for little marketing tricks with the 2022 Bronco Raptor, like showing the cockpit animations and avatars or sending VIN 001 at auction for a noble cause.
But that does not mean the virtual automotive artists have to settle down and forget about the hype surrounding the reinvented, sixth-generation Ford Bronco and its recent derivatives. Alongside the 2022 Everglades (starting at an MSRP of $53k), the 2022 Bronco Raptor (a rather steep $68,500 affair) sits at the top of the series’ roster with an exclusive four-door body style. And with at least one massive quirk, aka the squarish, bolt-on black plastic fender flares.
Those have quickly become the biggest distraction from its dune-bashing, rock-crawling, adventure-overlanding capabilities, it seems. But Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who has just recently upgraded his rendering skills to 3D imagery, is trying to get a better hang of the issue. Well, it is a big learning curve, as he mentioned earlier when he slapped a 1988 Chevy Camaro with a full carbon fiber body and a rear-mounted ZZ632/1000 crate engine.
But he is getting better at it one digital project at a time, with this 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor packing a set of CGI aftermarket fender flares and looking like a chubby yet neatly integrated off-road SUV that is virtually ready for anything. And, judging by the comments reel, the reception might be overwhelmingly positive if something like this ever became real as an add-on accessory.
