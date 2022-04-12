GMC Hummer EV Single Cab Is One Feisty Pickup, Should It Get the Go-Ahead?

Unless you’ve been living without an internet connection, you know that General Motors has reinvented the iconic Hummer for the new era, marketing it under the GMC brand as an electric vehicle.
The first copies have been around since last fall, and since then, we’ve seen several reviews, and a few drag races too, involving the two body styles available. But could they actually expand the lineup beyond the SUV and Pickup?
That’s a question that no one can answer at this point, or so we think anyway, yet if they were to greenlight a possible Single Cab variant of the more utilitarian model, then it would probably look a lot like this rendering, which has Jlord8 behind it. Coming straight out of the digital realm to conquer the hearts of web surfers, the GMC Hummer EV Single Cab, or Coupe as the digital artist has named it, is easily recognizable.
First of all, it has lost its rear doors, and backseat, and secondly, it has fewer inches between the axles compared to the real thing. Its hauling ability should be about the same, considering that the open bed doesn’t seem to have been touched at all, and due to the shorter wheelbase, its turning radius has been significantly improved. Not that it would interest that many people, however, because of the CrabWalk feature, available on high-end models.
Now, in theory, GM could easily come up with a single cab version of the GMC Hummer EV. It would probably retain the four-door model’s wheelbase length, sporting a much longer bed, yet is such a body style really necessary? We’d say no, not yet at least, because the electric pickup segment is still new, but who knows, maybe in a few years, we might see different variations of the all-new Hummer, and not only.
That’s a question that no one can answer at this point, or so we think anyway, yet if they were to greenlight a possible Single Cab variant of the more utilitarian model, then it would probably look a lot like this rendering, which has Jlord8 behind it. Coming straight out of the digital realm to conquer the hearts of web surfers, the GMC Hummer EV Single Cab, or Coupe as the digital artist has named it, is easily recognizable.
First of all, it has lost its rear doors, and backseat, and secondly, it has fewer inches between the axles compared to the real thing. Its hauling ability should be about the same, considering that the open bed doesn’t seem to have been touched at all, and due to the shorter wheelbase, its turning radius has been significantly improved. Not that it would interest that many people, however, because of the CrabWalk feature, available on high-end models.
Now, in theory, GM could easily come up with a single cab version of the GMC Hummer EV. It would probably retain the four-door model’s wheelbase length, sporting a much longer bed, yet is such a body style really necessary? We’d say no, not yet at least, because the electric pickup segment is still new, but who knows, maybe in a few years, we might see different variations of the all-new Hummer, and not only.