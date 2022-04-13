Modern, Stylish Alfa Romeo GTV Envisioned as EV Flagship to Wrestle New BMW i7

Drenched in all the real-world Tonale news and the rumored, swirling MiTo return or the confirmed second-generation Giulia EV, we almost forgot about a potential EV sedan revival. Luckily, a virtual automotive artist quickly refreshed our memory.
Alfa Romeo enthusiasts have a few reasons to rejoice as there is an all-new Tonale model ready to hit the market after years of Giulia and Stelvio stagnation. Then, EV rumors have been swirling around a potential resurrection of the little MiTo (based on available Stellantis EV underpinnings), and the Giulia sedan was confirmed to return by the company’s CEO for a second, way more sustainable generation.
However, we all know that Alfa Romeo also needs a proper flagship if Stellantis wants to take the fight into premium German territory. Especially now that quirky Mercedes-Benz EQS limos are already running around sipping luxury electrons and the introduction of the first-ever BMW i7 full EV is just around the April 20th corner.
Fortunately, one pixel master decided to remind us of last year’s report about Alfa Romeo’s possible intentions to bring back the GTV nameplate for a flagship EV rebirth. However, unlike vintage GTVs from the 1960s to 1980s and 1995 to 2005, this reinvented GTV would get a couple of extra doors and morph into a limousine. And Alessandro Capriotti, the virtual artist better known as capriotti_cardesign on social media, wants to gift it to Stellantis as a proper luxury competitor for BMW's i7.
So, he cooked up the digital Alfa GTV sedan with “pure design, tech feeling, and sporty soul,” for a second time. Unlike the first crimson attempt from not long ago (also embedded second below), the silver version feels way more planted inside the current Alfa Romeo styling language while also reserving a few personal vision shenanigans. Too bad it may forever remain just wishful EV thinking...
