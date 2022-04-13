Vintage Chryslers Could Use an Imperial Hellcat Against Coyote and LS Restomods

There is always a fine line between objects of adoration and hatred, even when dealing with the automotive industry. However, it is always best to gauge the audience’s reaction virtually...
Over the years, we have seen a lot of Americana restomods playing with traditional Coyote, LS, or Hellcat swap conventions. Sometimes, big U.S.-born V8s even found their way into JDM builds, or people (purposedly) mistook LS engines for Blue Oval assets or Coyotes for GM stuff. But it is not hard to ignore them when you know the pre-ordained order of things.
Many vintage car enthusiasts will tell you that if you want to restomod something, then do it the proper way and stick within the group’s best ideas, even if only virtually. For example, Blue Ovals need Coyotes, Voodoos, or Predators in their life. GMs would surely love to have LS and LT bragging rights all day long. And, of course, we all know what the Hellcat should happen to the last of the Big Detroit Three...
According to Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has a great habit of mixing the old and the new, even flagship Chryslers deserve such 6.2-liter supercharged V8 treatments from time to time. So, in between contemporary-styled digital projects, there is never a shortage of vintage virtual fanfare.
This is only logical, considering this pixel master is a self-appointed caretaker of “photoshop’d 80s & 90s classics.” However, after recently playing with a modern GMC Hummer EV and transforming the hulking truck into a “nimble” two-door Coupe Utility, the CGI expert has delved deeper into Chrysler history to uncover the graciously styled, late 1950s Imperial.
We are probably dealing with a two-door Imperial Crown (perhaps even a Southampton, feel free to correct us if we are wrong) here that was used as the base of a virtual restomod treatment. An artist that honors tradition, Jim, went down the most logical route and slapped an SRT Hellcat V8 engine under the digital hood, along with a few modern traits – such as the lowered suspension setup or the feisty wheel/tire/brakes package, among others.
