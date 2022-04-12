2023 Nissan Z “Slantnose” Looks Like a JDM Porsche Sports Car With a 240Z Mind

One of the most hyped enthusiast cars of the year, the seventh-generation 2023 Nissan Z was first rumored (then confirmed) way back in 2018. And since the Z Proto concept initially appeared almost two years ago, there has been enough time to go crazy with the JDM sports car.
And it's happening both in the real world, where Nissan thinks it needs all the tie-ins one can imagine – from wristwatches to Formula D wide-body transformations – as well as across the virtual automotive artistic realm. As far as the latter is concerned, there have been innumerable transformations, for sure. However, some fan favorites have emerged from the huge pack.
One of the most coveted CGI transformations has revolved around Nissan Z’s retro-modern styling getting a host of “Slantnose” Porsche 930 Turbo-style digital conversions. And there were many variants for this design as well, from making it look like a Japanese Batmobile to giving it purist, tuned JDM Porsche vibes, plus everything in between.
Now, after recently thinking that a Nissan Z(ero) concept would be the perfect sports car EV solution to the current gas price woes, Ted Li, the virtual artist behind FLAT HAT 3D Studio and better known as flathat3d on social media, has come up with another interesting, wishful thinking Z. Also, just as silver as the prior battery-powered 2023 Nissan Z vision, this transformed digital project even has a partial JDM moniker, which according to Google translates to “change.”
Well, that was a bit obvious, to begin with, especially given the completely restyled front fascia. That is one front end now looking as if the vintage Porsche 930 Turbo had babies with the original Datsun 240Z and one of the nephews came out looking like this. Anyway, the rest of the morphing includes the usual CGI suspects: a slammed attitude, a complete widebody aero kit, as well as motorsport-inspired traits like the midship dual exhaust setup!
One of the most coveted CGI transformations has revolved around Nissan Z’s retro-modern styling getting a host of “Slantnose” Porsche 930 Turbo-style digital conversions. And there were many variants for this design as well, from making it look like a Japanese Batmobile to giving it purist, tuned JDM Porsche vibes, plus everything in between.
Now, after recently thinking that a Nissan Z(ero) concept would be the perfect sports car EV solution to the current gas price woes, Ted Li, the virtual artist behind FLAT HAT 3D Studio and better known as flathat3d on social media, has come up with another interesting, wishful thinking Z. Also, just as silver as the prior battery-powered 2023 Nissan Z vision, this transformed digital project even has a partial JDM moniker, which according to Google translates to “change.”
Well, that was a bit obvious, to begin with, especially given the completely restyled front fascia. That is one front end now looking as if the vintage Porsche 930 Turbo had babies with the original Datsun 240Z and one of the nephews came out looking like this. Anyway, the rest of the morphing includes the usual CGI suspects: a slammed attitude, a complete widebody aero kit, as well as motorsport-inspired traits like the midship dual exhaust setup!