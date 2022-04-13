Is the 2023 BMW X5 Still Pretty Despite the Bigger Grille?

BMW has definitely nailed the design of some of its modern vehicles, and the fourth-gen X5 is one of them. It was introduced towards the end of 2018, yet before it will blow four candles off its birthday cake, its successor should come out.
The mid-cycle refresh is reportedly a few months away from debuting, and while the wraps have yet to come off officially, unofficially they have, with Kolesa signing these renderings that were inspired by the latest spy shots.
Looking more mature compared to the current iteration, the facelifted X5 has slimmer headlights, with revised DRL graphic, flanking the bigger grille. The side trim in the new bumper is taller and narrower, and the central air intake follows a similar design pattern.
Less obvious over compared to the front end updates, the rear changes include new taillights, roughly the same size. The bumper has side vents, smaller and repositioned reflectors, and a less aggressive diffuser attached to it, with real tailpipes coming out of the fake trim. If anything, BMW might wrap it up with new color choices, and wheels, as far as the exterior is concerned anyway.
Inside, the 2023 BMW X5 is expected to feature an iX-inspired display, with a curved widescreen incorporating the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Updated switchgear and a more minimalistic gear shifter could be found in the cockpit as well, next to the new upholstery and trim.
BMW’s rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7 should retain most (if not all) of the powertrains, though some of them could be updated in order to become more frugal, and less polluting. The plug-in hybrid versions might offer increased zero-emission range, and the X5 M will still sit at the top of the lineup, with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine that develops as much as 616 hp in the current Competition.
