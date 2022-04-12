2023 BMW X5 M Facelift Spied While Driven Hard on the Nurburgring, It Looks Good

BMW is preparing a facelift of the X5 range, and the M variant is also in the works. This prototype was previously spotted while driving through Munich, Germany, and it has since moved to the Nürburgring. Our spy photographers have sent us detailed images of it, so let's dig in and see what's new.
Unlike the previous sighting, the facelifted BMW X5 M comes with less camouflage up front, as well as a new design for the front bumper. As you can see, it has new air intakes, but the front grille is still disguised with an ugly mesh. Once that goes away, expect it to have vertical bars, as BMW is not going to do something too extreme about it.
The X5 facelift will also get a set of new headlights, and the rear of the German SUV will include a set of new taillights. Other small design changes are expected at the rear bumper, while the profile of the X5 is largely unchanged. Expect the interior to come with a few modifications, but not that many things are set to change.
As usual with facelifts, the manufacturer is expected to offer more color options, as well as new wheel designs. It is customary for the engine range to be improved, even slightly, but the high-performance model usually got a modest power bump compared with the facelift of previous generations, so do not expect anything too much.
It is nice to see that BMW still bothers taking its performance SUV to the Nürburgring, even though most customers will never take their X5 M on the track.
Seeing this happen should be reassuring for customers, in the idea that the vehicle can handle it, but going for a track day in your X5 might take a toll on your brakes and tires, so keep that in mind if you ever plan to do it. In other words, you might be better off just driving your X5 M to a track, renting a vehicle there, and getting the best of both worlds.
