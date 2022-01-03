2023 BMW X5 LCI Prototype Shows Its Much Slimmer Laser LED Lights

As one of the many current BMWs with longitudinal engines, the BMW X5 G05 is based on the carmaker’s CLAR (Cluster Architercture) platform, meaning that it shares a lot of fancy components with models like the fancy 7 Series.
This translates into the fourth-generation of the original SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) being the first ever X5 to feature options like four-corner air suspension or active safety features normally found on luxury sedans.
That said, while the much older 7 Series is about to be replaced by an all-new model, while the fourth-generation X5 will soldier on for a few more years, which is why it needs a mid-cycle refresh.
Known as LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) in BMW speak, the upcoming facelift for the BMW X5 will be a lot more extensive than originally thought.
With that in mind, don’t expect the controversial double-headlight design from the upcoming 2023 BMW 7 Series or the facelifted X7 to make an appearance on the X5 LCI as well, because BMW seems to plan a much more traditional look for the mid-size SUV.
Even so, the front end observed on this mildly camouflaged 2023 BMW X5 G05 appears to be quite different compared to one found on the current model, with BMW designers opting to slim those pointy headlights even more.
The rear end is quasi-identical but you can be pretty sure that the bumper will be redesigned, while the taillights will get a different cluster design.
Even more changes will happen inside, with an all-new center console to display a larger curved display for the infotainment system, inspired by the one found on the iX electric SUV, with which it also shares a platform.
Speaking of electricity, the entire engine lineup for the X5 LCI is expected to become electrified, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup to augment every inline-four, inline-six and V8 engine in the range, whether powered by gasoline or diesel.
There is one exception, though, as the X5 45e plug-in hybrid is already electrified – and then some – with engineers likely working on the emission-free range via a more efficient battery. The current X5 plug-in hybrid is somewhat lagging in this area behind the Mercedes-Benz GLE plug-in hybrid, albeit it is much more powerful than its rival from Stuttgart.
Expect the facelifted BMW X5 to be unveiled in the second half of this year, as a 2023 model year, not long after its bigger brother, the X7, also receives an LCI update.
