2022 BMW X7 Facelift Gains Production Lights, Do You Like It Better Now?

BMW’s new design language has hit several models like a train. One of them is the upcoming 2022 X7 facelift, or LCI in BMW slang, which looks more controversial than before.
For one, it has split lights up front, though its face doesn’t look like an old Dodge Ram truck anymore. Care to guess why? If you said because these are actually the final production units, then you are right. Another controversial feature is the grille, which is slightly bigger than before.
The back end looks just about the same, save for the taillights that sport new graphics. The overall shape of the tailgate does not seem to have changed at all, and it will likely still sport the BMW roundel in the middle, right under the windscreen, with the model and powertrain badging flanking it on each side. The reflectors were moved up, and it looks like the bumper and diffuser are also new.
Due to the rumored curved display that should be the centerpiece of the interior, the facelifted BMW X7 will further appeal to the tech savvy. Future owners should expect new tech and safety gear to join the already generous offering of the current iteration, perhaps together with the new upholstery and trim.
Elsewhere, the company’s Mercedes-Benz GLS fighter will still be offered with six- and eight-cylinder engines, reports have revealed. The powertrain family might be expanded to include additional units, and a powerful plug-in hybrid is understood to be one of them.
Don’t hold your breath for a full-blown X7 M, because it obviously won’t happen, yet those looking for a more agile variant will get to order the updated Alpina XB7. The hotter model was already spotted resting on the back of a trailer earlier this month and should premiere sometime next year, with the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine.
