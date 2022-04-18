Lincoln Mark IX Steals the Digital Conti Revival Show With or Without Retro Wheels

Diehard Blue Oval fans already know that Lincoln’s Continental Mark series has had a rather convoluted history. For everyone else, would it be enough to say that we are dealing with one of Linc’s coolest personal luxury car families?
Lincoln created the first-generation Continental Mark directly with a “II” moniker because the company wanted to make sure everyone knows it traces its roots to the iconic, original Conti from 1939 to 1948. Then it was all a confusing Lincoln-Mercury living for most of its Mark II - VIII life, with or without Continental branding...
Alas, after the 1998 model year, Lincoln decided to send the Mark VIII series to greener automotive Valhalla pastures as it wanted to focus more on sedans and SUVs. And in turn, this spotlight was later placed solely on crossover SUVs in North America. Nowadays, fans know very well there are slim to no chances of seeing a Mark (IX) reinvention of any kind in the United States – not with Ford now targeting almost exclusively crossovers, SUVs, trucks, and EVs.
But that does not mean one cannot dream alongside Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has a great habit of digitally mixing the old and the new. As such, his latest designs again moved away from “simple” Imperial Hellcat restomods and into full revival territory. Once there, he decided to give us cool ways of imagining feisty returns – such as a Challenger-based modern-day AMC Javelin.
However, those feeling the urge to secure a personal luxury car for their wishful thinking transportation needs might want to have a look – or two – at the virtual Lincoln coupe that we have here in CGI form and sporting two different wheel ideas. Using the Chinese-born Lincoln Zephyr mid-size luxury sedan as the base – alas with fewer doors and tacky design elements – he reinvented it as a potential Mark IX spiritual successor.
Now, there are a few questions left: with or without the retro wheels, does the trunk have the Continental hump, and would it be appropriate for a Predator V8 swap?
