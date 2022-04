Z06 Corvette x CTS-V Mashup Imagines Beastly Carbon Fiber Caddy XLR-V Revival

EV

For example, an intrepid DIY fan might take a menacingly dark C7 example and a third-generation Cadillac CTS-V, mash them together and call the resulting nose swap their unofficial XLR-V revival . Quite a lengthy line of thought, right? Well, we can never be sure what happens in the mind of virtual automotive artists, but this one sure left a trail of CGI breadcrumbs.This quirky digital project stems from the deep inner thoughts of Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media. He seems to have a magnificently prolific CGI imagination when it comes to mashups, and that series now also includes revivals. Which is a good thing because we see constant improvements both in terms of ideas and execution.So, after the recent “ Kenmeri ” 1973 Nissan Skyline GT-R (KPGC110) with a Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda face, he quickly churned out a bunch of other interesting stuff. Such as a Bentley Continental Alpina B7 Convertible to spite both VW and BMW, a low rider Mercedes-Benz 190 SL on aftermarket wheels, or a mind-bending Renault Avantime fitted with a rear-mounted Lambo V10! However, chief among them was this Forza Horizon Festival-inspired C7 Caddy morphing.We have no idea what he meant with the Forza Horizon hints – perhaps he dreams of one day creating such mashups for the video game world – but the C7 Corvette Z06 CTS-V mashup that poses as a half-carbon fiber XLR-V revival still blends nicely with our imagination. For example, it is a wishful thinking idea, but Caddy could have offered such a thing as a front-engined counterpart for the upcoming C8 Z06.However, given therevolution and the shameful Camaro sales journey, this is probably never going to happen...