autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

Z06 Corvette x CTS-V Mashup Imagines Beastly Carbon Fiber Caddy XLR-V Revival

Home > News > Renderings
15 Apr 2022, 21:04 UTC ·
Every “America’s sports car” enthusiast is probably eagerly awaiting the first deliveries of the 670-horsepower record-breaking FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) C8 Corvette Z06. But that does not mean its front-engine predecessor should be neglected, right?
C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 Caddy CTS-V XLR-V mashup rendering by photo.chopshop 16 photos
C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 Caddy CTS-V XLR-V mashup rendering by photo.chopshopmashup renderings by photo.chopshopmashup renderings by photo.chopshopmashup renderings by photo.chopshopKenmeri 1973 Nissan Skyline GT-R Plymouth Hemi Cuda mashup by photo.chopshopDodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Amphicar mashup rendering by photo.chopshopmashup renderings by photo.chopshopmashup renderings by photo.chopshopmashup renderings by photo.chopshopmashup renderings by photo.chopshopFord Crown Victoria Mercury Marauder Supra mashup rendering by photo.chopshopMazda Miata Amish cart wagon mashup rendering by photo.chopshopBMW M4 Dodge Charger Ute Mashup rendering by photo.chopshopBMW M4 Dodge Charger Ute Mashup rendering by photo.chopshopFord Mach-E Galpin Rocket mashup rendering by photo.chopshop
For example, an intrepid DIY fan might take a menacingly dark C7 example and a third-generation Cadillac CTS-V, mash them together and call the resulting nose swap their unofficial XLR-V revival. Quite a lengthy line of thought, right? Well, we can never be sure what happens in the mind of virtual automotive artists, but this one sure left a trail of CGI breadcrumbs.

This quirky digital project stems from the deep inner thoughts of Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media. He seems to have a magnificently prolific CGI imagination when it comes to mashups, and that series now also includes revivals. Which is a good thing because we see constant improvements both in terms of ideas and execution.

So, after the recent “Kenmeri” 1973 Nissan Skyline GT-R (KPGC110) with a Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda face, he quickly churned out a bunch of other interesting stuff. Such as a Bentley Continental Alpina B7 Convertible to spite both VW and BMW, a low rider Mercedes-Benz 190 SL on aftermarket wheels, or a mind-bending Renault Avantime fitted with a rear-mounted Lambo V10! However, chief among them was this Forza Horizon Festival-inspired C7 Caddy morphing.

We have no idea what he meant with the Forza Horizon hints – perhaps he dreams of one day creating such mashups for the video game world – but the C7 Corvette Z06 CTS-V mashup that poses as a half-carbon fiber XLR-V revival still blends nicely with our imagination. For example, it is a wishful thinking idea, but Caddy could have offered such a thing as a front-engined counterpart for the upcoming C8 Z06.

However, given the EV revolution and the shameful Camaro sales journey, this is probably never going to happen...


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes other mashup projects by the same author.

C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 Caddy CTS-V XLR-V mashup Chevrolet Cadillac C7 Corvette Z06 CTS-V and XLR-V CGI mashup rendering photo.chopshop
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories