AMC Javelin Makes Digital Comeback for Drag Racing Glory, Is It Worth Drooling About?

Hold your horses, because American Motors Corporation, or AMC in short, is still dead, and the pictured model is nothing more than a rebodied Dodge Challenger, with a Hellcat twist.
Well, that would actually be a ‘digitally’ rebodied Dodge Challenger, because the image is a rendering, and it has Jlord8 behind it.
A different-looking proposal, the virtual model boasts some design elements inspired by the AMC Javelin, which came to life in two generations between 1967 and 1974. The old-timer muscle car’s face and rear three-quarter styling were readapted to work with the latest Challenger, and we have to admit that the result is eye catching.
Compared to Dodge’s muscle car, it has a pointier front end, new bumper with big central air intake and two smaller ones, repositioned side markers, and a hood scoop. The profile soldiers on, yet in the vein of the real AMC Javelin, the C pillars are thicker. Contrasting the rather classic-looking paint are a few matte black accents on the hood and roof. Also, there is no Hellcat emblem anywhere in sight, despite the model obviously packing the whining mill.
It is likely that we will never, ever see an AMC-branded car again, though with a certain amount of Benjamins, and the necessary know-how, someone could turn their Dodge Challenger into a similar build.
If they do, however, then hopefully it would be a Hellcat Widebody model, just like the one in this rendering, preferably with the Redeye suffix, as the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 would be rated at 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque. The SRT Super Stock and Jailbreak feature a slightly punchier version of the same lump, making 807 hp, and in case you forgot, the most powerful Challenger ever made by Dodge was the Demon, as it was offered with 840 hp.
