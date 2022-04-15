Two-Tone CGI Buick Grand National Sits Properly Bagged and Wide, Looks “Subtle”

While many GM enthusiasts might harbor undying love for the now-classic box Chevys of the 1980s, they may fear association with the “donk” culture. As such, they might need a viable alternative to treat their vintage car affliction.
So, how about the second-generation Buick Regal for a solution? The counterpart of icons like Chevy Monte Carlo, Oldsmobile Cutlass, or Pontiac Grand Am/Prix was smallish and boxy from 1978 to 1987, plus ample room to stand out in any crowd thanks to its cool derivations like the Grand National, Turbo-T, or T-Type.
Naturally, the Grand National is best remembered due to its GNX connection to the classic car collector world but that does not mean the regular series cannot shine its star, even if only virtually on this occasion. And it arrives at the CGI party courtesy of London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who has just recalled from the digital memory bank a custom Regal “done a while back.”
Well, it bodes well for his series of outrageous creations – mere hours ago, he also expanded on the quirky, protruding twin-turbo Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4 that was initially conceived for his nature series. Of course, we also embedded the yellow Prancing Horse second down below for the sake of upsetting the diehard Tifosi (please forgive us, but it was too cool not to share!).
Now, back to the Grand National that is dressed in an awkward style of two-tone black-and-white. This project also has a protruding “thing” rising from the dark hood and the V8 sure matches the silvery-white remainder of the car. As for the body of this brawny Buick, it sure looks primed for feisty shenanigans, complete with a fleshed-out widebody aerodynamic kit, classic yet beefy-looking aftermarket wheels, and a bagged stance to wrap up the dual-outlet, mid-bumper exhaust goodies.
