Digital Mercury Rising Gives Taste of Twin-Turbo Montego Slammed Widebody Coupe

Just in case not everyone has noticed, vintage muscle cars brought back to former glory through restoration, modification, or complete transformation are all the rage these days. So, the heat is on for everyone to stand out in the proper crowd.
Because people might get tired someday of all the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Pontiac GTO, Dodge Charger/Challenger, etc. restomods out there, the virtual automotive artists are always trying to plan two steps ahead of the real-world pack. As such, they are sometimes focused on uncovering some of history’s hidden gems.
Let us take Hugo Silva, the pixel master better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, for example. He is famous for playing with European exotics or JDM heroes, but Americana stars have eluded his social media reel for quite a while. That changed a little, not long ago, when the CGI expert brought to our attention a dope 1960s Ford F-100 that naturally blended the notorious murdered-out look with the author’s well-known passion for motorsport.
The wistfully slammed and widebody F-Series menace might have seemed like a “slide your truck mind out of the usual comfort zone” exception at the time. But luckily, it turns out the author has relapsed into an “American muscle” mood and this time around chose to completely stand out in the restomod/Pro Touring crowd with something he thinks no one has bothered to modify before.
That would be the first-generation Mercury Montego, a fierce representative of the great 1960s – a muscle car counterpart for the way more notorious Ford Torino. It has been deemed luxurious and powerful, a true thinking man’s muscle car asset for a rather brief period between 1968 and 1971. Well, frankly, the author could not have chosen better.
Of course, the mesmerizing result is also owed to his talent for taking the large Mercury Montego coupe and making it a sleek, dark matte-black menace that features all the aftermarket’s usual suspects. Among them are a pair of protruding turbochargers, a full aerodynamic kit that is complete with flowing widened fenders, a thoroughly slammed attitude, and more.
Not yet satisfied with the highlights? No worries, we just wanted to catch our breath before directing your attention to the matching aftermarket wheels, cross-drilled brake rotors, or the massive rear airflow extractor...
Let us take Hugo Silva, the pixel master better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, for example. He is famous for playing with European exotics or JDM heroes, but Americana stars have eluded his social media reel for quite a while. That changed a little, not long ago, when the CGI expert brought to our attention a dope 1960s Ford F-100 that naturally blended the notorious murdered-out look with the author’s well-known passion for motorsport.
The wistfully slammed and widebody F-Series menace might have seemed like a “slide your truck mind out of the usual comfort zone” exception at the time. But luckily, it turns out the author has relapsed into an “American muscle” mood and this time around chose to completely stand out in the restomod/Pro Touring crowd with something he thinks no one has bothered to modify before.
That would be the first-generation Mercury Montego, a fierce representative of the great 1960s – a muscle car counterpart for the way more notorious Ford Torino. It has been deemed luxurious and powerful, a true thinking man’s muscle car asset for a rather brief period between 1968 and 1971. Well, frankly, the author could not have chosen better.
Of course, the mesmerizing result is also owed to his talent for taking the large Mercury Montego coupe and making it a sleek, dark matte-black menace that features all the aftermarket’s usual suspects. Among them are a pair of protruding turbochargers, a full aerodynamic kit that is complete with flowing widened fenders, a thoroughly slammed attitude, and more.
Not yet satisfied with the highlights? No worries, we just wanted to catch our breath before directing your attention to the matching aftermarket wheels, cross-drilled brake rotors, or the massive rear airflow extractor...