Lexus LC 500 Shooting Brake Deserves to Sit Under the Spotlight

To absolutely no one’s surprise, we’re suckers for the Lexus LC, and the way it looks. It is one of the prettiest cars in its class and has been ever since production kicked off a little over five years ago at the Motomachi facility, in Japan.
Toyota’s luxury brand caters to the needs of those who’d rather fly under the radar than really stand out, as if you can do such a thing in the LC, by offering it as a coupe, next to a giant hair blower, which is the convertible variant.
Over the years, certain enthusiasts have wondered whether there is enough room in the Lexus LC family for a third body style and if there is, then a Shooting Brake should definitely be the one to go for. It would offer a bigger trunk capacity than that of the coupe, while slightly improving the headroom on the otherwise very cramped backseat. On top of that, it should be the prettiest variant of the sports model and a rather rare one, as most companies are not interested in such body styles anymore.
We don’t know about sugardesign_1’s approach pictured in the gallery above, however, as we do feel like they could have done better. For instance, the pillarless doors, raised shoulder line, and angular rear three-quarter windows do need some tweaking as far as this writer is concerned anyway, and so does the tailgate. Elsewhere, we can get behind the muscular wheel arches, overall shape of the roof and rear pillars, and most of the back end.
Now, we don’t know if there is actually room in the LC family for a Shooting Brake, yet logic tells us that there isn’t. You see, most people are only interested in crossovers, SUVs, and pickups these days, but maybe Lexus can work that to its advantage and launch one with an elevated ground clearance, plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, and several other enhancements. That would definitely be one hot overlander, especially with V8 firepower.
