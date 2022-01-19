Lexus LC "CRX Shooting Brake" Is Quirky Homage to Ferrari's Daytona One-Off

As far as grand tourers are concerned, the Lexus LC may have had a starring role in one of Marvel’s exploits and sure looks wild. But that’s only as far as OEM levels are concerned. It is a different story across the virtual realm.
Superheroes usually have remarkably interesting cars when not using other means of transportation. But how about those digital people left dwelling the plains of the automotive imagination lands? Those surely need something unique. Well, here is an option, according to a virtual artist.
Rain Prisk, the pixel master better known as rainprisk on social media, has taken a lot of pause time in between his digital creations. They may be few and far in between but they’re also highly entertaining whenever they pop up on social media. And that’s probably both on account of their diversity, as well as the CGI expert’s style.
We have seen an all-black W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe looking smoother than airflow or a digitally revived Toyota FJ Cruiser feeling boxy and ready to give any Ford Bronco a run for its off-road money. As well as modern reinventions of iconic Chevy nameplates that felt dipped into an abysmal reservoir of coolness. And those are just the most recent examples.
Now there is also a JDM hero that blends Euro uniqueness into a single POV (quite literally). The virtual artist selected the stylish Lexus LC500 coupe as a starting point. And then he morphed the V8-toting premium Japanese grand tourer into an unlikely tribute for a classically unique Ferrari Daytona. Yep, it’s the one and only 365 GTB/4 Shooting Brake.
Although this project is merely wishful thinking, we might remember that a certain Dutch coachbuilder is already working on a real-world homage. Besides, the CGI expert’s fans did not quite catch the Ferrari Breadvan references... and instead thought about it as more of a Honda CRX/CR-Z relative!
