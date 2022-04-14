2023 BMW X7 M60i Shops the Digital Aftermarket, Still Manages to Split Opinions

Those looking to secure something Bavarian this spring have a couple of new options. They are both massive, and they love to stand out in any crowd... though not necessarily for the right reasons.
After lots of spied prototypes and a long string of unofficial renderings that (mostly) accurately guessed BMW’s new split-headlight design, the 2023 BMW X7 has presented itself to the world in traditional LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) fashion. And for those who lamented BMW’s facelifts as being too subtle, here is a completely new front fascia to perhaps remember the good old days when almost nothing ever changed...
As for Alpina, the Buchloe, Germany-based Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH & Co. KG automobile manufacturer that will soon be an integral part of the larger, happier BMW Group family, had to quickly follow suit and present their XB7 facelift as soon as possible. Now, that means there is not one but two X7/XB7s running around looking to join the split-headlight design party.
If you ask me, the differences between BMW and Alpina’s full-sized SUV flagships are mostly subtle on a design level. However, at least one virtual automotive artist probably thinks there is enough room in between to slap the X7 silly with some digital aftermarket goodness. So, Russia-based pixel master Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to give the 2023 BMW X7 LCI a chance to CGI-shine brightly.
This potential tuning build treads the fine line between the X7 M60i and Alpina’s XB7 hero without the CGI expert’s signature “Shadow Line” treatment. Maybe that one will arrive later and for now, the author only wanted to present us with a quick makeover featuring a slightly lowered suspension setup and a new set of matte-black, larger aftermarket wheels. Who knows?
Right now, only a couple of things are certain: the virtual artist also gave us the pre-facelift X7 for quick comparison purposes, and the fans are fully on par with BMW’s new split styling, also splitting their decisions between appreciation and horror.
