2022 Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition Is All About Volcanoes, Yours Starting Next Month

Lexus has expanded the LC Coupe and LC Convertible lineups by introducing a new special edition. It’s called the LC Hokkaido and takes its name from the eponymous island in Northern Japan, famous for its volcanoes.
But that’s not the only thing that the island is known for, as it is also home to the Lexus Shibetsu proving ground, where several vehicles have come to life, including the LC, as it was “fine-tuned here by Lexus ‘Takumi’ master drivers,” the automaker says, and the LFA supercar.
Limited to 80 copies in Europe, 40 of each body style, the 2022 LC Hokkaido Edition can be had in F White, Graphite, Sonic Platinum, or Flare Red. It sports black signature grille and trim, darkened LED headlights and taillights, and rides on 21-inch wheels. The open-top model can be had with a Red or Black cloth top for additional contrast.
As far as the interior goes, the new special version of the beautiful sports coupe and convertible combines black and dark rose, with the latter being more visible on the driver’s side and the former on the passenger’s. The two shades echo the island’s volcanoes and are joined by the usual gear normally found in such models, including the large infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and so on.
Toyota’s luxury car brand is offering the LC Hokkaido Edition in the 500 and 500h configurations, using a 5.0-liter V8 gasoline engine and a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid, respectively. It “fully embodies the Lexus Driving Signature, with its linear acceleration, handling, and braking precisely attuned to the driver’s intentions,” the company says.
The auto firm will start accepting orders for the 2022 LC Hokkaido Edition in Europe next month. Pricing details and availability will be announced in due course.
