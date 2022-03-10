Cotton Candy Impala Donk Whips the New Chevy Corvette Down the Quarter Mile

Donks do hold a special place in our hearts, hence the multitude of stories dedicated to them over the years. Most of them have been tuned for show and tell purposes, yet a small amount boasts enough firepower to give modern sports cars a run for their money.
The 1974 Chevrolet Impala depicted on video down below ticks the crazy color box, as well as the big wheel one, sprinkling everything with extra oomph. That beast of an engine allows it to roam freely, and feast on unsuspecting prey every now and then.
Finding new victims isn’t hard at all, as everything this 48-year old donk has to do is show up at an event, and enthusiasts will be immediately attracted to it. One gullible owner of a Chevrolet Corvette C8 thought his ride was punchy enough to put this old-timer in its corner, but little did he know that he would end up on the menu.
You can try and guess how much power the Impala has by comparing its performance to that of the ‘Vette, which is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 3 seconds. The C8 can deal with the quarter-mile in roughly 10 seconds in perfect conditions, with a skilled driver at the helm. It packs a 6.2-liter V8 engine with up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque when ordered with the optional performance exhaust system.
While this Stingray did not stand a chance against the classic car, the Z06 might have. The more extreme variant uses a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8, which can be revved up to 8,600 rpm, capable of pumping out 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm). You won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on the new Corvette Z06, as it will officially launch this summer.
