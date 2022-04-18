2024 Dodge Challenger “eMuscle” Packs Big CGI Horsepower and Is Burnout-Ready

More on this:

1 Lincoln Mark IX Steals the Digital Conti Revival Show With or Without Retro Wheels

2 AMC Javelin Makes Digital Comeback for Drag Racing Glory, Is It Worth Drooling About?

3 What If... Dodge Brought Back the Challenger as an SUV Instead of a Muscle Car?

4 Z06 Corvette x CTS-V Mashup Imagines Beastly Carbon Fiber Caddy XLR-V Revival

5 2024 Chevy Tahoe SS Gains Virtual Oomph, Sports the Caddy Escalade-V Powertrain