2024 Dodge Challenger “eMuscle” Packs Big CGI Horsepower and Is Burnout-Ready

EV

Now that Tesla has paved the way for both luxury, high-tech, and massiveperformance with stuff like in-car gaming, falcon doors, and 1,020-hp Plaid madness at the quarter-mile dragstrip; everyone wants to join the battery-powered frenzy. And legacy automakers have found a loophole to strike back.Because Tesla’s Cybertruck has been tremendously delayed, they seem to have enough time to prepare a full-size pickup truck EV response and even hope they might keep the tradition of Detroit Three sales brawls. Of course, they are also taking a look at the prospect of one day churning out lots of EV muscle cars to keep up the feisty high-performance legacy – though they do not seem to be in the same kind of hurry!Fans, on the other hand, might want to see EV muscle cars a lot faster – both literally and figuratively. No worries, though, because there is a solution – albeit a virtual one. Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, has joined digital forces with the good folks over at HotCars for a series of exclusive CGI projects.And, naturally, the first order of business was to imagine a potential next-generation Challenger as the love fruit of Stellantis’ 2024 “eMuscle” strategy. The two-door coupe inspiration is pretty (and) obvious, especially since we get to see all the POVs we dreamed of thanks to a cool digital walkaround feature.More so, the artist sure hopes the OEM will also follow along with his imagination and deliver a Coupe “eMuscle” instead of a sedan, complete with “some big horsepower figure and burnout ready.”