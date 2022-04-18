2024 Dodge Challenger “eMuscle” Packs Big CGI Horsepower and Is Burnout-Ready

Stellantis is currently EV-focused on making sure Ram Trucks’ battery-powered 1500 concept gets introduced later this year and then brawl with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and 2024 Silverado EV as soon as possible. But Dodge fans also want in on the “eMuscle” party.
Now that Tesla has paved the way for both luxury, high-tech, and massive EV performance with stuff like in-car gaming, falcon doors, and 1,020-hp Plaid madness at the quarter-mile dragstrip; everyone wants to join the battery-powered frenzy. And legacy automakers have found a loophole to strike back.
Because Tesla’s Cybertruck has been tremendously delayed, they seem to have enough time to prepare a full-size pickup truck EV response and even hope they might keep the tradition of Detroit Three sales brawls. Of course, they are also taking a look at the prospect of one day churning out lots of EV muscle cars to keep up the feisty high-performance legacy – though they do not seem to be in the same kind of hurry!
Fans, on the other hand, might want to see EV muscle cars a lot faster – both literally and figuratively. No worries, though, because there is a solution – albeit a virtual one. Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, has joined digital forces with the good folks over at HotCars for a series of exclusive CGI projects.
And, naturally, the first order of business was to imagine a potential next-generation Challenger as the love fruit of Stellantis’ 2024 “eMuscle” strategy. The two-door coupe inspiration is pretty (and) obvious, especially since we get to see all the POVs we dreamed of thanks to a cool digital walkaround feature.
More so, the artist sure hopes the OEM will also follow along with his imagination and deliver a Coupe “eMuscle” instead of a sedan, complete with “some big horsepower figure and burnout ready.”
