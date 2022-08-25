Slammed Chevrolet C10 Feels Ready for Murdered-Out Action, Albeit Only Digitally

Following in the footsteps of the Task Force predecessor, the General Motors C/K series of trucks from both Chevy and GMC were born for the 1960 model year and then lived a long, fruitful life. And they still do, even if only virtually.
For some, the first-generation C/K was too close to its predecessor for comfort, so they only had eyes for the second iteration – dubbed by General Motors as the “Action Line” generation. Alas, others are true reconcilers and love to share something with everyone.
That would easily be the digital case here with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick C/K journey of wishful thinking discovery. After all, he previously imagined an excerpt from every generation, including a stunning OBS (original/old body style) that was on red, gold, and carbon fiber widebody steroids.
Alas, this slammed Chevy C10 Action Line continues in the footsteps of its digital all-black C/K that really should not have been “only for C10 lovers.” It really needed to include at least fans of the murdered-out niche, along with enthusiasts who only have eyes for bagged or slammed trucks. So, obviously, this new C10 version once again strikes the right chords with both categories of car aficionados.
But in the spirit of novelty, it features a lighter, almost Satin Black-like CGI paintjob, different deep-dish aftermarket wheels, gold instead of crimson brake calipers, and – quite unfortunately – just one POV to eagerly ogle at. The rest of the specifications are the same – as in there is a big lack of any details regarding the digital cockpit treatment or the powertrain that would hypothetically assist this nasty C10 in standing out in the right murdered-out crowd!
