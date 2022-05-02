1972 Chevrolet C10 Is a Real Sleeper, Hides Enormous V8

If you're going to build a fast car, it doesn't necessarily have to be flashy as well. You could keep the whole project low-key when it comes to visual upgrades, and just focus on performance parts. That way, most people will probably underestimate you at first, only to be shocked later on as you get on the gas. Driving a sleeper can be very rewarding, especially if you don't want to be pulled over every other day.
The perfect sleeper has to be built starting with a chassis that is usually not very performance-oriented. One could choose between a station wagon and a pickup truck. Even if there are a few fast trucks on the market these days, you will arise even less suspicion if you'll opt for an older model.
Going as far back as 1972 is bound to have people thinking that you've just bought a regular old, workhorse. This Chevrolet C10 that recently popped up on BaT looks rather normal, up until a certain point.
Now, you could be running Mickey Thompson tires just for the fun of it, but then again there are other cheaper options on the market. We've seen C10s equipped with LS7 engines before, but the situation is different this time.
An LS7 would feel small by comparison. When this C10 left the factory floor back in '72, it was powered by a 400 ci (6.6-liters) big-block V8. At that time, the performance figures were quite impressive: 300-hp and 340 lb-ft (461 Nm) of torque!
V8 was brought in from White Performance of Kingsport, Tennessee.
Kind reminder, if you didn't already know this: the biggest engine ever to be fitted on a Viper is a 512 ci (8.4-liters) V10. Of course, there's more to comparing two cars than just looking at the engine displacement and horsepower figures, but still!
This humble-looking pickup truck has got more power and more torque than most Vipers out there! The seller has attached an official dyno sheet and a bunch of receipts, thus keeping track of most of the upgrades on this vehicle.
The good part about it all is that the whole chassis has been upgraded to take the extra power, and that includes a TH400 three-speed automatic gearbox, a 12-bolt Positraction rear axle, and Bilstein shock absorbers, and power disc brakes all around.
C10 was last refurbished, so it could do with a fresh coat of paint. But that would make it slightly less inconspicuous than it is today. The odometer shows a total of 67,000 miles (107,826 km), and you'll have to keep in mind that this car is currently located in Charlton, Massachusetts.
The auction started just a few days ago, but it has sparked quite a bit of interest already. The fact that the seller has also included a few videos of it running plays in role in that too. As of now, the highest bid stands at $21,972. If that sounds like a lot to you, just look at the close to $10K receipt from White Performance for the 572 engine.
