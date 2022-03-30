Subtle 1971 Chevy C10 Restomod Rides Airy With Stout 375-WHP LQ9 Attitude

Although Chevrolet and GMC’s series of C/K pickup trucks nailed a long and prosperous life between 1960 and 2002, GM only allowed the creation of a total of four generations. But that was still enough to make them the stuff of legends.
As far as desirability is concerned, Chevy or GMC trucks from the C/K age are right up there, on par with Blue Oval’s vintage F-100 series and way above what Dodge Ram truck fans can muster. Examples come plentiful, including from Shawn Davis, the affable and knowledgeable host of the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube, who is not showing that many trucks these days, although they are all treats.
As such, he needed an 800-hp big-block ‘69 Mustang (“Anvil” from Fast and Furious), a 427ci stroker Ford Torino restomod, and a 502ci BBC Camaro Z/28 in between an LSA supercharged ‘69 Chevy K5 Blazer (on E85) and this subtle yet almost perfect 1971 Chevy C10 restomod. But the waiting was definitely worth it, as the ride quickly garnered an enormous number of appreciations in the comments – save for a little asterisk about the wheels being black instead of brushed aluminum to match the exquisite trim.
Anyway, we endorse the general opinion that we are dealing with a marvelously subtle C10 restomod build that needed a lot of attention to come out like this. And what do you know, although there is an exceedingly long list of aftermarket parts – including a 375-whp 6.0-liter LQ9 V8 engine (from ‘04 Escalade!), a Porterbuilt Fabrication chassis, Borla exhaust, and AccuAir Suspension, among many others – it turns out the bulk of the fabrication was done in the owner’s garage, DIY-style.
Now, there is not much else that we could say about this focused custom build other than pay attention to the minute details (nail polish-inspired hue, engraved door handles!) and do enjoy the drive part that kicks off at the 4:26 mark as much as Shawn did! And do not wait for the traditional burnout... There is no chance of that with 405 tires in the back!
