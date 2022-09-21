2024 Ford Mustang GT Police Interceptor Feels So Ready for Virtual Muscle Car Duty

Remember how General Motors was quick to pull the wraps off its all-new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV mid-size crossover SUV with an entire family of sub-models, including the mighty SS and extremely dedicated PPV?
Well, one might have imagined that Ford would also be keen to present its 2024 Mustang with something cool for law enforcement agencies to fantasize about. After all, Blue Ovals have a long tradition of coming alongside the blues “to protect and to serve.” However, at least for now, it seems that motorsport is the primary target and not the fleets of Police Interceptors.
But that is only valid in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, someone has diligently done the SSP homework. Thus, meet Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita, who has prepared on Behance yet another CGI law enforcement version of a hot new model mere days after it was first unveiled.
Fans of this pixel master’s social media exploits know this to be a tradition of his CGI reel, and it was observed even as he increasingly focuses on artsy supercars and hypercars enjoying a life-like experience in ritzy environments. But now, the 2024 Ford Mustang Police Interceptor is also here to look vigilant and proud of its SSP (Special Service Package) and law enforcement heritage, complete with all the usual black and white attire plus special accessories.
And it will probably be more than up for the task if Ford will indeed offer S650-based SSPs that piggyback on the 5.0-liter Coyote V8-equipped Mustang GT versions, just like this hypothetical patrol car. And yes, we think this may be enough for duty, as the Dark Horse (essentially a GT on steroids) might not be adequate because it was devised for quick track skirmishes rather than long, fast highway journeys, so the artist took the right (last) call with his patrol transformation.
