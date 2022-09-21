Reborn 650HP Chevy Camaro IROC-Z(L1) Gets the T-Tops, Morphs Into Monte Carlo SS

Mere hours ago, we spoke of influences and desires with an applied virtual automotive example. Now, it is time to further deepen the CGI plot to fulfill even more dreams.
We all know that Ford chose to give ICE power (possibly) one last hall pass with the advent of the 2024 Mustang packing EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote oomph, and nothing else. Meanwhile, Stellantis is on a righteous path towards sustainable redemption and has ushered the ‘Last Call’ for its gasoline-fueled Dodge Charger and Challenger.
The third Big Detroit automaker, on the other hand, is mum about the fate of its iconic pony car, so Chevrolet aficionados are taking Camaro matters into their own hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes when dealing with pixel masters. A good case in point could be made here (again) with help from Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media.
Directed by his channel’s fans, this CGI expert certainly knows how to juggle our car dreams, as he recently set out to imagine a potential revival for the third-generation Camaro IROC-Z nameplate in neo-retro modernized form. And, naturally, he used the 650-hp 2023 Chevy Camaro ZL1 muscle option as the basis for the transformation.
On account of its success, there were still things that could be amended, though. For example, some people asked for traditional T-top treatment, while others wanted the same styling atmosphere to create a revived Monte Carlo, as well. Interestingly, the author quickly obliged… all at once.
So, witness the morphing (embedded below), from 650 hp Chevy Camaro IROC-Z(L1) getting the T-tops (and new, dark wheels) to becoming a Monte Carlo – with or without the T-top! But there is a fresh conundrum. Which one is cooler, the IROC-Z(L1) or the Monte Carlo (SS)?
