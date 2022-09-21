Audi RS 8 Sedan and Avant Are Major Virtual Unicorns, Which One Do We Take Home?

Some people become so passionate about the simple things they cannot let go even after weeks of obsessing over them. And believe it or not, that is also valid across the virtual automotive artist field.
Actually, there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could (again) be made here courtesy of the pixel master better known as hycade on social media, who can easily be seen as a massive sports car fan but is also keen to imagine limo and estate action from time to time.
Well, that morphed into a lengthy period of about four weeks, to be frank. Everything started in late August when the CGI expert returned to digital action following a month’s break since the introduction of his revival BMW M1 Concept that was imagined as long overdue and finally ready for the digital 2025MY.
Back then, the author cooked up an Audi RS 8 flagship sedan unicorn, a virtual hoot that flaunted a slammed atmosphere and cool widebody looks on top of the stunning green paintjob. It then quickly morphed into a blue wonder that made us feel sad that businesspersons with a penchant for racing do not have access to it.
And, to top this RS 8 series – or so we thought – earlier this month the virtual automotive artist also envisioned the biggest digital RS 8 unicorns of them all, the Avant version that also came complete with a swanky aero rooftop box. But, as it turns out, that was not the end of the virtual RS 8 deal. Instead, there is one last hurrah for the digital build projects – an ensemble showcase!
To celebrate the gathering, the pixel master also prepared new liveries – with the RS 8 limousine now flaunting a crimson and gray-accented look while the RS 8 Avant is all clean and dandy when featuring white plus blue details. So, which one would you hypothetically take home – the sedan or the station wagon?
