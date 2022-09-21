Digitally Wrapped Neon Green Tesla Cybertruck Sits Fashionably on Matching 30s

With all the hype surrounding the latest and (arguably) greatest ICE releases - such as the V12 Ferrari Purosangue or the V8 2024 Ford Mustang GT - it may be easy to forget that EVs already live among us.
Hey, even full-size battery-powered pickup trucks are a reality today, quite incredibly. And Tesla is like the Apple smartphone of the automotive industry – in the sense that it was not first at the EV party but did kick off the EV revolution and then was fashionably late at the same party it helped popularize, every darn time.
And there is no need to take our word for granted as the company’s Cybertruck is more than enough evidence. Announced in a controversial unveiling event back in 2019, it still fails to achieve its primary goal of providing a sustainable alternative to ICE-powered trucks because it is still not on sale even today! Unlike some of its rivals that were envisioned around the same time.
Notable examples of the latter variety include the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and – of course – the motherload of all mass-market EV pickup trucks, Ford’s F-150 Lightning. Hey, at this pace not only Chevrolet will have started the first deliveries of its 2024 Silverado EV, but even Ram might catch up with the leading pack! Anyway, that is not to say people do not love the elusive Cybertruck.
Or perhaps, just want to be in line with the trends, as might be the case for the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who now shows some artsy Hi-riser love for the (in)famous EV. Entirely expected from someone only interested in 3D-modelling “exclusive big wheel content,” his vision comes to digital life as an outrageous neon green-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck riding on stilts.
Oh, sorry, I meant to say the geometrical EV pickup truck looks posh on color-matched, Forgiato-cooked, forged 30-inch aftermarket wheels…
