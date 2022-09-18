Ram's Going To Join the EV Game in November, but Only With a Concept

Ram is finally pursuing the all-electric trend. The automaker will unveil its first zero-tailpipe emission pickup truck in November. But don’t get your hopes up just yet. It’s only a concept for now. Here’s what you need to know about the Ram Revolution.
Ram decided it waited enough. The company’s ready to preview what it’ll do from 2024 onwards. The Ram Revolution concept will show everyone in November what the American manufacturer will start building in just two years. Ram CEO Mike Koval told Fox News that the Revolution will give us some hints regarding the shape of the 2024 Ram 1500 – the all-new fully electric pickup truck which he already considers to be “segment-redefining.”
His statement is in line with what Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said at the beginning of this year about the upcoming concept vehicle, who argued that Ram will bring "the best electric truck to the full-size segment."
Koval also underlined the vehicle will be better than what competitors currently have on offer. It will be interesting to see if Ram’s upcoming pickup truck will be able to defeat the 831-HP (842-PS) Rivian R1T or the 580-HP (588-PS) Ford F-150 Lightning. We would’ve added the Hummer EV Pickup, but this vehicle is in a class of its own.
Ram’s not going to completely electrify its portfolio just yet. Koval confirmed at the Detroit Auto Show that there will be many EVs in the automaker’s offering by 2025, but the switch to an EV-only policy will happen in 2030. This year, the company will also introduce new gas- and diesel-powered Heavy Duty pickup trucks in Texas.
However, the CEO says electrification won’t bring limitations. Ram might have an ace up its sleeve. After all, the TRX took almost everyone by surprise. They might do something similar with the 2024 Ram 1500.
The automaker’s also planning on bringing a small pickup truck into the U.S., but only after it discusses the opportunity with its dealers. The Maverick and Santa Cruz success stories might’ve left a mark.
Ram invited interested parties back in February to submit their views about how they would like the next-gen pickup trucks to look. The company might have collected enough information from prospective buyers and is now ready to show everyone what they’ll put up for sale. But there are two more months of waiting left until we see the concept and over a year to discover the production-ready model.
His statement is in line with what Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said at the beginning of this year about the upcoming concept vehicle, who argued that Ram will bring "the best electric truck to the full-size segment."
Koval also underlined the vehicle will be better than what competitors currently have on offer. It will be interesting to see if Ram’s upcoming pickup truck will be able to defeat the 831-HP (842-PS) Rivian R1T or the 580-HP (588-PS) Ford F-150 Lightning. We would’ve added the Hummer EV Pickup, but this vehicle is in a class of its own.
Ram’s not going to completely electrify its portfolio just yet. Koval confirmed at the Detroit Auto Show that there will be many EVs in the automaker’s offering by 2025, but the switch to an EV-only policy will happen in 2030. This year, the company will also introduce new gas- and diesel-powered Heavy Duty pickup trucks in Texas.
However, the CEO says electrification won’t bring limitations. Ram might have an ace up its sleeve. After all, the TRX took almost everyone by surprise. They might do something similar with the 2024 Ram 1500.
The automaker’s also planning on bringing a small pickup truck into the U.S., but only after it discusses the opportunity with its dealers. The Maverick and Santa Cruz success stories might’ve left a mark.
Ram invited interested parties back in February to submit their views about how they would like the next-gen pickup trucks to look. The company might have collected enough information from prospective buyers and is now ready to show everyone what they’ll put up for sale. But there are two more months of waiting left until we see the concept and over a year to discover the production-ready model.