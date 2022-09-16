Here's One Vehicle That Can Rock 32-Inch Wheels and Still Look Decent – For the Most Part

What have we here? Why, if it isn’t the monstrous Ram 3500, a purebred workhorse that makes normal pickups look like toys for big boys. Only it’s not your run-of-the-mill commercial vehicle.
Visible from several blocks away due to that extremely lively finish, which makes it look minty fresh, it is something else entirely. There is no chrome trim anymore, as every shiny accent has been blacked out, and the head- and taillights sport a smoked look. Providing lots of privacy for the occupants are the blacked-out windows all around.
Sporting a massive ground clearance that makes ingress and egress a true challenge, yet it does allow it to go clear some very big obstacles without breaking a sweat, this very special Ram 3500 sits on a set of massive wheels. They measure 32 inches in diameter, and due to the big-boy size of the truck, they don’t look that ginormous. Staying true to the rest of the exterior, the wheels have a black and minty look and were shod in thin tires, because they had to fit under the arches without chopping them.
You may be excused if you believe that this Ram 3500 actually exists in the real world, because the renderings are quite realistic, for the most part. They came via 412donklife on Instagram, who imagined the vehicle in the diesel-powered flavor, which uses the 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins. Assisted by forced induction, the oil burner produces 370 horsepower, and earth-stopping 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm) of torque, giving it a braked towing capacity of up to 8 tons (17,637 lbs).
For a 2022 Ram 3500 of your own, you are looking at a minimum of $45,520 for the base Tradesman, with two-wheel drive, or $48,345 if you want it with four-wheel drive. The family comprises the Big Horn, Laramie, Limited Longhorn, and Limited too, and the latter sits at the top of the range, with an MSRP of $76,205 when had with the 4x4 system, or $73,275 with 4x2.
Sporting a massive ground clearance that makes ingress and egress a true challenge, yet it does allow it to go clear some very big obstacles without breaking a sweat, this very special Ram 3500 sits on a set of massive wheels. They measure 32 inches in diameter, and due to the big-boy size of the truck, they don’t look that ginormous. Staying true to the rest of the exterior, the wheels have a black and minty look and were shod in thin tires, because they had to fit under the arches without chopping them.
You may be excused if you believe that this Ram 3500 actually exists in the real world, because the renderings are quite realistic, for the most part. They came via 412donklife on Instagram, who imagined the vehicle in the diesel-powered flavor, which uses the 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins. Assisted by forced induction, the oil burner produces 370 horsepower, and earth-stopping 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm) of torque, giving it a braked towing capacity of up to 8 tons (17,637 lbs).
For a 2022 Ram 3500 of your own, you are looking at a minimum of $45,520 for the base Tradesman, with two-wheel drive, or $48,345 if you want it with four-wheel drive. The family comprises the Big Horn, Laramie, Limited Longhorn, and Limited too, and the latter sits at the top of the range, with an MSRP of $76,205 when had with the 4x4 system, or $73,275 with 4x2.