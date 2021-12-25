2016 Ram 3500 Is Fit for a King, Hurry Up and Bid

How does the ideal pickup truck look to you? Should it be big enough for you to carry your basic items around? Or perhaps you'd like to have the biggest one on the market? Would you go for a subtle approach, or do you prefer being seen from a mile away? For some of you, all these questions may be met by an answer in the following lines.
If you'd drive a Ram 3500 around Europe, people would automatically stare at you, in awe of its sheer size. And it would only be worse if that Ram 3500 would have some extra upgrades. Much like this one has. We're looking at a 2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn Limited Mega Cab. You don't even have to be an expert in American pickup trucks to realize the scale of this thing.
This is the kind of vehicle that will make most SUVs look tiny in comparison. Even a Rolls-Royce Phantom won't feel as impressive when parked next to it. The previous owner spent a lot of time and effort bringing this truck up to standard. The black-on-black, murdered-out look makes this Ram 3500 imposing, to say the least, and you'll never have to worry about not finding it out in the parking lot.
The 20" Fuel wheels are wrapped in 37" Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and you won't ever feel the need for a change. There are a lot of Carli parts on this truck, including a 3" suspension, a low mount steering stabilizer, and a torsion sway bar to name just a few of them. The 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine is well-fed thanks to two Titan Fuel tanks, capable of holding 81 gallons (368 liters) of diesel.
Over the past six years, this truck has only been driven for about 48,000 miles (77,248 km), so you could say it's as good as new. Sure, there are a few paint chips here and there, but that's just a clear sign that this is no garage queen. There are two more days left before the auction is over, and the highest bid now stands at $50,000. The question is, would you rather have this custom-built one over the 2022 model?
