FCA Recalls 2022 Ram Trucks Equipped With Cummins 6.7L Diesel Engines

One month ago, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles opened an investigation into suspect engine control modules fitted to Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel-equipped Ram pickup trucks. With the help of traceability records, FCA determined that certain 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 pickups may have been released from the assembly plant with the aforementioned suspect ECM.
The third-largest automaker in America after General Motors and Ford identified two warranty claims, zero customer assistance records, and zero field reports potentially related to this problem. The first warranty claim dates back to July 6th. The Vehicle Regulations Committee then determined that a safety recall is necessary for the affected population of workhorses.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that a misaligned capacitor in the control module may cause a short, resulting in a loss of communication that leads to a loss of power. The module bears P.N. 68569934AA, and – of course – it’s manufactured by Cummins rather than FCA. The Auburn Hills-based automaker promises that the replacement control module doesn’t have a misaligned capacitor.
Both dealers and owners will be notified next month, on October 15th. Affected 2500 pickups number 2,288 units produced for the 2022 model year between June 1st and August 24th. The 3500 numbers 1,417 units, not including 385 examples of the 3500 chassis cab. Affected 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs total 817 trucks produced between May 31st and August 23rd.
Priced at $43,415 excluding destination charge, the 2500 is the most affordable heavy-duty pickup sold by Ram for the 2022 model year. For the long haul, the 3500 can be yours from $45,520 sans freight. Finally, the chassis cab is rocking a $43,540 price tag for the HEMI V8-engined Tradesman 4x2 Regular Cab. 6.7L turbo diesel can be had for an extra $9k, give or take a few bucks. In the case of the chassis cab, Ram charges an extra $1k for the Aisin AS69RC HD transmission. The 2500, by comparison, comes with the 68RFE that's included in the engine's price.
Also worthy of note, the highest tune available for the inline-six diesel is a simply ridiculous 1,075 pound-foot (1,458 Nm) of twist and 420 ponies.
