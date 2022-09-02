McLaren Officially Announces Oscar Piastri for 2023, Calls Him an "Exciting Addition"

After weeks and weeks of drama, the McLaren Formula One team announced who will race alongside Lando Norris starting 2023 and it’s none other than Oscar Piastri.
When Daniel Ricciardo signed with McLaren F1 in 2021, he was hoping to stay with the team until the end of 2023. But after the collaboration didn’t turn out to be as lucrative as McLaren wanted, they started looking elsewhere.
Right after the beginning of the short summer break, Fernando Alonso announced he will be racing for Aston Martin, following Sebastian Vettel's retirement. Alpine rushed to announce their reserve driver, Oscar Piastri, as his replacement. But drama ensued because the 21-year-old Aussie denied ever reaching an agreement with them. Instead, he had his eyes set on McLaren.
A week ago, Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren officially reported they have reached an agreement to end their contract sooner, leaving Ricciardo without a Formula One team for 2023. He has yet to announce if he’ll return next season.
But now McLaren officially went public with the drivers' lineup for 2023: Lando Norris and none other than Oscar Piastri. The announcement comes right after the FIA's Contract Recognition Board ruled in McLaren's favor over Alpine: "The Tribunal has issued a Unanimous Decision that the only Contract to be recognised by the Board is the Contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022. Mr Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren Racing Limited for the 2023 and 2024 seasons."
“I’m extremely excited to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that’s been offered to me. The team has a long tradition of giving young talent a chance, and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside Lando to push the team towards the front of the grid. I’m focused on preparing for my F1 debut in 2023 and starting my F1 career in papaya,” Piastri said in an official statement.
Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, shared, “The entire team is delighted to welcome Oscar to McLaren for the 2023 F1 season. He has an impressive racing career to date, and we are sure that together with Lando, he will be able to help us move another step forward towards our ambitions.”
Meanwhile Zak Brown, CEO, called Piastri “an exciting addition to the McLaren family,” and is looking “forward to seeing him grow with our F1 team.”
