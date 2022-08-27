2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD Pricing Goes Up $1,000

For the 2022 model year, the Silverado heavy-duty pickup retails at $41,295 including the $1,795 destination freight charge. For 2023, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit charges $42,295 for the same truck.
Are you getting anything extra for that $1,000 difference? Unfortunately, the answer is a big fat no. The order guide for the 2023 model year reveals one addition over 2022 in the guise of seatbelt adjustable guide loops. These items are included – and only available - on crew cabs and double cabs.
The online configurator lists five configurations: regular cab long bed, double cab standard bed or long bed, and crew cab standard bed or long bed. The heavy-duty truck’s standard bed is 82.25 inches (2,089.15 millimeters) long, and the long bed stretches over 98.27 inches (2,496.06 millimeters).
Chevrolet offers five trim levels in total, starting with the WT. Customers who need a few more goodies can get the Custom, LT, LTZ, or the luxed-up High Country. The core brand in the General Motors family lists two powertrain choices in the guise of a 6.6-liter gasser and a V8 turbo diesel.
Codenamed L8T, the direct-injected gasoline engine packs 401 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and 464 pound-foot (629 Nm) at 4,000 revolutions per minute. Complemented by the MYD six-speed automatic, this lump comes exclusively with 3.73 gearing for the rear axle. The L8T is the only iron-block member of the Gen V small-block engine family. It’s also devoid of stop-start technology and cylinder deactivation, which is exactly what a heavy-duty truck customer wants from a dependable V8.
The 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel V8 sweetens the deal with 445 horsepower at 2,800 revolutions per minute and 910 pound-foot (1,220 Nm) at 1,600 revolutions per minute. Codenamed L5P, this workhorse is connected to an Allison-branded automatic transmission, but don’t be fooled. True Allison transmissions are used in 4500 to 6500 medium-duty Silverados.
23MY production kicked off on July 18th at the Flint plant in Michigan. The Oshawa plant will make the switch to the 2023 model year next month.
The online configurator lists five configurations: regular cab long bed, double cab standard bed or long bed, and crew cab standard bed or long bed. The heavy-duty truck’s standard bed is 82.25 inches (2,089.15 millimeters) long, and the long bed stretches over 98.27 inches (2,496.06 millimeters).
Chevrolet offers five trim levels in total, starting with the WT. Customers who need a few more goodies can get the Custom, LT, LTZ, or the luxed-up High Country. The core brand in the General Motors family lists two powertrain choices in the guise of a 6.6-liter gasser and a V8 turbo diesel.
Codenamed L8T, the direct-injected gasoline engine packs 401 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and 464 pound-foot (629 Nm) at 4,000 revolutions per minute. Complemented by the MYD six-speed automatic, this lump comes exclusively with 3.73 gearing for the rear axle. The L8T is the only iron-block member of the Gen V small-block engine family. It’s also devoid of stop-start technology and cylinder deactivation, which is exactly what a heavy-duty truck customer wants from a dependable V8.
The 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel V8 sweetens the deal with 445 horsepower at 2,800 revolutions per minute and 910 pound-foot (1,220 Nm) at 1,600 revolutions per minute. Codenamed L5P, this workhorse is connected to an Allison-branded automatic transmission, but don’t be fooled. True Allison transmissions are used in 4500 to 6500 medium-duty Silverados.
23MY production kicked off on July 18th at the Flint plant in Michigan. The Oshawa plant will make the switch to the 2023 model year next month.